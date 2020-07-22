A good book ensures that one’s story is never erased.

In honor of our triumphant story, celebrating 50 years as a magazine, we’ve chosen 50 remarkable books from the last 50 years.

These titles have captivated and moved us, searing themselves into memory with their fierce truth-telling and leaving us so much richer than before.

From first-person narratives that tell a singular story to inspirational picture books for your little ones, these 50 books celebrate the full humanity of Blackness.