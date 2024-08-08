43 Of Meagan Good’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Meagan Good, you’ve been good to us for so long. With over three decades as an actress, our eyes have been on you since day one. After gaining acclaim from her leading role in Eve’s Bayou, we’ve seen her in a series of Black classics like Stomp The Yard, Roll Bounce, and now as “Camille” in Prime Video’s Harlem. But we can’t forget her impact in beauty––she guest starred in Chris Rock’s 2009 documentary Good Hair––which has been an inspiration to us throughout the years.

At the “D.E.B.S.” Los Angeles Premiere in 2005, she reminded us how she basically invented pin-thin eyebrows and skin-first makeup (all thanks to facials and sunscreen.) However, her iconic transformation from over-plucked brows to an eventual hair transplant isn’t the only experimentation she’s known for. From her long straight hair throughout the 2000s to her now signature Halle Berry-esque pixie cut in the 2010s, she let us in on her secret to beauty: doing what looks good on you.

From her blonde hair moment (which is now summer’s favorite color) at the 2019 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood to the trending Boho braids at last year’s “A La Carte” season two wrap party, hairstyles like these led her to create a line of hair wraps, Good Girl Wraps, to maintain her looks. Plus, we can gush over the goddess locs she wears as “Camille” in Harlem, making protective styles as her long-term signature.

In celebration of her 43rd birthday, take a look back at her best beauty looks of all time.

