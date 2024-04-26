The Stylish Red Carpet Moments At The 2024 NFL Draft

Getty Images

NFL Draft Day is an occasion where top football prospects throughout the country get a chance to shine. Some players go to their dream teams, while others might not. And when it’s announced who they’re slated to play for, families and loved ones excitedly usher in a new era for the players alongside them. In matters of style, what future superstars are wearing on their big day is of the utmost importance. To fashion lovers, what one wears at the draft could mark what will ensue all season long.

Yesterday evening, custom suits were seen countless times but in different variations in the heart of Downtown Detroit. For instance, the No. 1 pick, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who is headed to the Chicago Bears, donned a custom two-piece Chrome Hearts suit in a sleek navy blue tone. A few silver crosses were visible on the upper right corner pocket making for a unique detail. Marvin Harrison Jr., a wide receiver who snagged a spot on the Arizona Cardinals, was well-dressed in a sparkly black suit–he also donned an eye-catching chain honoring his father, Marvin Harrison.

Malik Nabers, formerly of Louisiana State University, struck an emotional chord last night. He showed up wearing a grey pinstripe suit that seemed straight to the point. But inside were portraits of moments that are pivotal to him from his time in school. Nabers, a wide receiver was snatched up by the New York Giants). Another outfit that we feel knocked it out the park included Terrion Arnold who was selected by the Detroit Lions. Arnold, a cornerback, arrived wearing a head-turning baby pink and silver patterned suit.

Since tunnel outfits are currently trending heavily, we’ve focused on the looks that captured our attention. Below, take a look at the stylish red carpet moments from day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

