‘Let Your Dream Take Flight’: Here’s What Happened At The 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy

Every year, 100 outstanding, ambitious, and inspiring teens arrive in Florida to attend the Disney Dreamers Academy, an educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World Resort. Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,600 students nationwide by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures. In the years following, graduates have become storytellers, artists, engineers, innovators, journalists, and more and have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who follow them.

Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World. The program is an important part of Disney’s commitment to supporting diverse communities by encouraging the next generation to think and dream big.

“These future leaders are poised to embark on a transformative journey, gaining an experience of a lifetime that will propel them towards achieving their dreams,” remarked Tracey Powell, Senior Vice President of Consumer Insight, Measurement, and Analytics and Executive Champion of Disney Dreamers Academy.

This year, the Dreamers enjoyed unique workshops and seminars to supercharge their career dreams. The students will also explore a wide range of career disciplines while learning essential skills, such as effective communication techniques, leadership, and networking strategies, as well as the thrills of Walt Disney World.

Day one, Friday, April 5th, included a rousing Welcome Celebration hosted by Tracey Powell and Princeton Parker with musical performances, students participating in Career Academies, and a colorful Magical Kingdom Parade along with DREAMbassador Dara Renee, Tracey Powell, and favorite Disney characters Mickey Mouse, Goofy, and Tiana. A few notable celebrities made a special appearance, such as Rickey Smiley, Sanya Richards-Ross, Lance Gross, Fubu founder and Shark Tank star Daymond John.

On Saturday, we caught up with six amazing Black girl teens achieving their goals and dreams, one step at a time. These dreamers’ interests range from film to architecture and STEM. “Honestly, I am enjoying every opportunity I get. All the rooms I am in, networking, and the connections I’m making have been a blessing. I applied to this program because, as a filmmaker, I believe this is the best way to put myself out there and network with people in the industry. Film is my passion, and I’ve been doing it since I was 11. I love working on projects that center around marginalized voices,” said Anah Simwenyi of the program to ESSENCE.

On the same day, we had the opportunity to interview Dr. Johnnetta Cole, anthropologist and educator, and Spelman College’s esteemed 7th president. Her hope for this group of amazing and talented dreamers? “My hope for the dreamers? Is that everything they said this weekend, not just small talk or what they thought their parents wanted them to say? I hope they are serious about their responsibility to help change the world,” she stated.

Check out some standout moments from the 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy event.

01 01 Day 1: DREAMbassador Dara Renee DREAMbassador Dara Renee happily welcomed the 2024 Disney Dreamers class and opened up about her self-care and self-love journey. Disney Dreamers Academy “DREAMbassador,” Dara Reneé, best known for her role in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,’ was the headliner at welcome celebration at Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on April 4, 2024. Renee also took part in festive parade with the students at Magic Kingdom Park to kick off the five-day event. (Mark Ashman, photographer)

02 02 Day 1: A Colorful Magical Kingdom Parade Princess Tiana, Tracey Powell, Dara Renee, and a Disney Dreamer were featured in the annual parade. Actress and performer Dara Reneé, Disney executive Tracy Powell and Disney’s Princess Tiana ride in the grand marshal vehicle alongside aspiring engineering student Sophia Halm, one of the 100 teens participating in Disney Dreamers Academy 2024 at Walt Disney World Resort on April 4, 2024, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Mark Ashman, photographer)

03 03 Day 1: A Colorful Magical Kingdom Parade With Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse leading a HBCU marching band! Drum Major Mickey Mouse leads a jubilant parade at Magic Kingdom Park, accompanied by 100 students who are part of the Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Disney Dreamers Academy is a mentorship event hosted annually by Walt Disney World Resort to foster the dreams of 100 Black students and teens from underrepresented communities around the country. (Mark Ashman, photographer)

04 04 Day 2: Disney Dreamers Career Sessions The students broke out in career sessions as known as “Living Laboratories,” that explore each of their interests from film, journalism, stem, and more. Disney Dreamers get the opportunity to connect with Disney cast members, celebrities, industry experts and community leaders, during Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on April 5, 2024. (Mark Ashman, photographer).

05 05 Day 3: Empowerment Session On Saturday, DDA held impactful empowerment sessions for the Dreamers, with Sanya Richard-Ross, Dr. Johnnetta Cole, and more. Anthropologist and educator Dr. Johnnetta Cole sits with several students and teaches the importance of self-worth and perseverance during an empowerment session at Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista Fla. on April 6, 2024. (Mark Ashman, photographer)