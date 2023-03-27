‘It All Begins With Imagination’: Inside The Disney Dreamers Academy

Disney

Over the weekend, 100 teens ages 13-19 from across the country celebrated the 16th year of Disney Dreamers Academy, an educational mentorship program created and hosted by Walt Disney World Resort. Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,500 students nationwide by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for their futures.

“Disney Dreamers Academy is an important part of Walt Disney World’s commitment to supporting Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America by encouraging the next generation to think big and carry what they learn back home. We hope to encourage these dreamers to relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others,” says Tracey Powell, Vice President of Travel Services, Pricing & Revenue Management, and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion.

The program aims to broaden career awareness, creating exclusive opportunities for Black high school students and teens from underrepresented communities across America. The impactful program introduced the Disney Dreamers to an array of new immersions designed to continue fostering young leaders’ dreams beyond imagination, including career-building workshops (STEM, graphic design/fashion, education, National Geographic, entertainment, filmmaking, and storytelling), networking sessions, mentorship connections, and introductions to future professional opportunities at The Walt Disney Company, and of course, having fun at the various Disney World parks.

Although each year of the program is special, the Disney Dreamers experienced some star-studded surprises, such as Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey, who will play the lead role of Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Bailey was the celebrity ambassador for this year’s event.

Bailey shared personal insights with the students, drawing from her unique experiences, like playing the title character in “The Little Mermaid.”

“If it weren’t for my mentors, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Bailey said. “I’m excited to work with these students and mentor them as they find their passions in life,” she says.

Additional celebrities and influencers included R&B singer H.E.R, Marsai Martin, Dominique Thorne, Jerome Lamaar, Misa Hylton, Aesha Ash, and Questlove, to name a few. Corporate sponsors included StateFarm, Sprite, and more.

ESSENCE was on the ground for this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy, so we can give you a rundown of some standout highlights from the event.

On March 23rd, Dreamers headed to Magic Kingdom Park to usher in the festivities and participate on the Disney Dreamers Academy float, with no other than starlet Halle Bailey leading the parade.

On March 24th, Our fearless and bold President and CEO, Caroline Wanga, held an impactful workshop for the dreamers, inspiring one student to be confident in her abilities and gifts.

Also, on that day, Bailey left two aspiring teen filmmakers speechless when she surprised them with a personal invitation to join her on the red carpet at the “The Little Mermaid” world premiere in Hollywood.

The next day, on March 25th, we spoke with three proud Disney Dreamers Academy students about their experiences with the program. ZaNia Stinson, Saniyah Ikard, and Addison Richmond had beautiful things to say about the opportunity.

“I knew it was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’ve met people from different parts of the country, which has broadened my worldview. It’s also cool to see people who want to have their own business,” says Ikard.

Addison agreed with Ikard about the networking opportunities. “The networking has nice meeting people that are the best in their industries, and a lot of them are our age, which is inspiring because we’re all here trying to reach our goals that are large and hard, but there are people our age have already done it here, and we get to see how they did it and learn from them,” she says.

Stinson, the StateFarm Good Neighbor award winner during the Disney Dreamers commencement brunch, is passionate about philanthropy. She has her own non-profit, “Z Feeds Food Angel Project,” which aims to help homeless and displaced youth. She also aspires to become a dermatologist and believes this program inspires her to achieve her dreams. “This program has inspired me to continue to work on my dreams because I want to be a dermatologist. At one point, I didn’t think I could be a dermatologist because of all the schoolwork, but being here inspired me to keep going and keep trying,” she reveals.

Stinson also credited her Disney Dreamers career breakout groups for arming her with more information about her desired field. “During our breakout groups, I was able to learn more about dermatology and skin. Even though they were talking about animals, they were saying how animals and humans correlate, and I could apply the information to my field,” she says.

Aside from the career-building and networking opportunities, Disney Dreamers also worked on their interpersonal and confidence-building skills on March 25th. During the “Put You On” image makeover session, led by fashion stylist and brand architect Misa Hylton and designer Jerome Lamaar and hosted by our VP of Sales, Alicia Richardson, Dreamers were encouraged to stay true to themselves when leveling up their looks.

Dreamers received encouraging messages throughout the day from industry luminaries making a difference through representation, like Dominique Thorne, a Black Women in Hollywood honoree, and the newest Disney superhero, Ironheart. She shared some thoughtful words about the power of versatility and education.

Lastly, it was time for graduation day. The commencement ceremony was on March 26th. It was filled with performances, testimonies, and awards for the Disney Dreamers. Bailey left the Dreamers with a powerful word, “You, my Dreamers, have so much ahead of you. I can see in your faces that each of you is different than you were three days ago. You’ve learned, made friends, tackled challenges, and transformed. The lessons you’ve learned this weekend will be needed throughout your career and life. I, and the Disney Dreamers Academy family, will always support you.”

We hope you learned about the Disney Dreamers Academy for young, ambitious, and passionate changemakers. Be sure to have your child apply in the fall to participate in next year’s program in the hopes of being chosen for the class of 2024. We hope to see you there!