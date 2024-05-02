The 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival: Amplifying Black Voices In Entertainment

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 27: Jess Hilarious speaks onstage during the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network )

This past weekend, The 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival returned to Pullman Yards in Atlanta, held to highlight, uplift and amplify Black voices in the podcast industry. For the second year in a row, the event brought together podcast fans and network’s top talent for a day of live podcast recordings from network’s most popular shows.

Hosted by B Daht and Pretty Vee, the day began with a special live recording of Pour Minds, where Lex P and Drea took the stage to discuss dating in 2024 and financial requirements in a relationship. Additionally, the event delivered two thought provoking and informative panel discussions: “Podcasting 102: Money and Marketing” and “Content Authenticity x Brand Partnerships.”

As the day progressed, audiences were able to see live renditions of Carefully Reckless with Jess Hilarious, Black Tech, Green Money and Deeply Well with Devi Brown featuring special guests John Hope Bryant and Dr. Joy Harden-Bradford. T.I. also made a surprise appearance during a live recording of The Baller Alert Show hosted by Ferrari Simmons, Byron Turner and Octavia March. The hosts spoke to T.I. about several topics including his first major purchase after rising to stardom and the secret to a long, successful marriage.

Outside of the main stage, festival sponsors AT&T, Nissan and State Farm provided family fan activations including The Trap Nerds Grand Prix Showdown Gaming Tournament and, for the second year in a row, aspiring creators had the opportunity to pitch their podcast ideas to Black Effect Network executives at the Pitch Your Podcast booth.

Nissan’s head of multicultural marketing Lanae Williamson and HBCU Scholars Amber McKnight, Folusho Adeyemi and Nyla McPherson participated in the “Nissan Thrill of the Possibility Summit Panel” moderated by Charlamagne Tha God. The group discussed their experience at The 2023 Thrill of Possibility Summit sponsored by Nissan and the value of attending HBCUs including a sense of community, mentorship opportunities and one-of-a-kind, rich cultural experiences that can contribute to academic and career success.

Adding an exclamation point to the evening, Philly duo Gillie Da King and Wallo267 hyped up the crowd by playing a comical game of “Do you know each other?” with couples and besties, which caused hysterical chaos. Mandii B and WeezyWTF closed the show with a special live recording of WHOREible Decisions. The hosts began their live show with a stunning aerialist who performed some eye-popping moves in an elevated hoop on stage. Afterward, Weezy and Mandii kept the party going by rallying up some fans for a twerk-off and teaching the audience the “kinky ABC’s.”

In case you missed it, take a look at some photos from the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival in Atlanta, GA.

B Daht and Pretty Vee

Lex P and Drea Nicole

Weezy WTF and Mandii B

Gillie Da King and Wallo267

Black Effect Podcast Market

T.I.

Lanae Jackson, Amber McKnight, Folusho Adeyemi, Nyla McPherson and Charlamagne tha God

Joy Harden Bradford, Devi Brown and John Hope Bryant