Home · News

Your Favorite Stars And Their Kiddos Hit The Orange Carpet For The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Everyone from Kelly Rowland to Lance Gross, Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose, Brooke Valentine and more brought their babies out for the popular awards show.
Your Favorite Stars And Their Kiddos Hit The Orange Carpet For The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

We are in the midst of awards season for film, but one event that might fly under the radar that always ends up being a big draw every year is the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Perhaps it’s the opportunity for families to enjoy an awards show together, the performances, maybe even the slime, but a lot of famous Black stars and their kids love showing up for the show. They did just that over the weekend. The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater on March 4 in LA, with everyone from Kelly Rowland to YG, Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose, Brooke Valentine and more attending. Take a look at all the fun they had with their littles on the orange carpet.

TOPICS: 