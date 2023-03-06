Your Favorite Stars And Their Kiddos Hit The Orange Carpet For The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

We are in the midst of awards season for film, but one event that might fly under the radar that always ends up being a big draw every year is the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Perhaps it’s the opportunity for families to enjoy an awards show together, the performances, maybe even the slime, but a lot of famous Black stars and their kids love showing up for the show. They did just that over the weekend. The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater on March 4 in LA, with everyone from Kelly Rowland to YG, Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose, Brooke Valentine and more attending. Take a look at all the fun they had with their littles on the orange carpet.

01 Brooke Valentine The singer stepped out for the event in matching ensembles with her adorable daughter Chi Summer. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Brooke Valentine attends Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kid’s Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

02 Kel Mitchell The Nickelodeon legend and wife Asia Lee gathered up their cute kiddos to enjoy this year’s celebration. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Kel Mitchell, wife Asia Lee-Mitchell and family attends Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kid’s Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

03 Charles Oakley The former NBA great and wife Angela brought along their brood to enjoy the show. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Charles Oakley arrives at the Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

04 Jamil Hardwick The producer, entrepreneur and brother of Omari Hardwick hit the orange carpet with his son. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Jamil Hardwick arrives at the Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

05 Lance Gross The handsome actor and his wife Rebecca showed up and showed out with their kiddos, Berkeley and Lennon. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Lance Gross and family attend Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kid’s Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

06 Chris Massey The former Nickelodeon star (and younger brother of fellow Nickelodeon vet Kyle Massey), was all smiles at the show with his daughter. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Christopher Massey and Mariah Massey arrives at the Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

07 Phill Lewis Former The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star Phill Lewis hit up this year’s event with his daughter, Piper. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: (L-R) Piper Lewis and Phill Lewis attends Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

08 YG The rapper and his daughters, Harmony and Vibe, made a fashionable appearance on the red carpet before enjoying the awards. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: YG arrives at the Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

09 Nate Burleson The CBS Mornings co-host and this year’s Kids’ Choice co-host was proud to stand alongside his beautiful daughter Mia at the event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Nate Burleson and Mia Burleson attend Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kid’s Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

10 Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose The cool co-parents let their son, Bash (Sebastian), have the spotlight while stepping on the orange carpet at the event. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, Amber Rose arrives at the Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

11 Lil Baby The rapper, whose performance at the show had social media scratching their heads, shared a smile with his kids Jason and Loyal after arriving for the big event. Lil Baby and family at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 held at Microsoft Theater on March 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)