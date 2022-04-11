These Star Parents Attended The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards With Their Adorable Children

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

While you couldn’t pay me to go anywhere I could potentially leave from covered in green slime, every year the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards are a hot ticket in town. Young stars show up (this year, Chloe and Halle Bailey arrived looking fabulous), big stars also appear (Gabrielle Union was in the house!) and your favorites like to make the awards show a family affair. This year, rapper Kid Cudi, in his elf ears, actually took the stage with an appearance from his beautiful daughter,Vada, with both gleefully getting slimed. The rapper would later take to Twitter to stan his 12-year-old for agreeing to take the stage with him.

“Let me just say, my baby is a star,” he wrote on Twitter. “She went up there on that stage and wasnt [sic] scared or anything and showed up and gave nothing but energy. Wow. I am a really proud dad right now.” He added, “Vada daddy loves u kid!!”

Lance Gross was also present with his firstborn, daughter Berkeley. She clearly had the time of her life, snapping up photos with all of the stars while her dad held the camera. (Even cuter, they had a full-on daddy-daughter weekend, with the actor taking Berkeley to see an Alvin Ailey show, to an art museum and out for lobster rolls! He’s winning that Best Dad Award for sure.)

How can you not love to see it?

But they weren’t the only parentals in the place with their wee ones. Check out all the fun photos of Black parents at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards with their children.

01 Michael Ealy and Son Elijah Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Nickelodeon 02 Kid Cudi and Daughter Vada Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Cold Stone Creamery 03 Tracy Robbins and Daughter Stella Tracy and Stella are the wife and daughter of Brian Robbins, current president and chief executive officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Cold Stone Creamery 04 Lance Gross and Daughter Berkeley (With Stella Robbins) Momodu Mansaray/WireImage 05 Terry Crews and Son Isaiah Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Nickelodeon