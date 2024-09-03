ESSENCE Entertainment Preview: 15 TV Shows To Watch This Fall

As the leaves turn and the days grow shorter, there’s no better time to cozy up with some of the best Black TV shows this fall season. Whether you’re looking for gripping dramas, heartwarming comedies, or insightful documentaries, this season’s lineup offers something for everyone.

From highly anticipated new series like Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist—featuring Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, and Samuel L. Jackson—and Natasha Rothwell’s How to Die Alone, to returning favorites like Power Book II: Ghost and Abbott Elementary, these shows bring powerful storytelling, star-studded casts, and fresh perspectives.

Here’s your ultimate guide to the must-watch Black TV shows that will keep you entertained this fall.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist – (9/5) Executive produced by Will Packer, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist stars an A-list cast including Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle and Terrence Howard. The series tells the story of how an armed robbery during Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life, but an entire city’s destiny. FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST — Pictured: “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” Key Art — (Photo by: Peacock)

Coming From America – (9/5) Four African American families pack up all their belongings, risking everything to move to the new land of opportunity: Africa. Enticed by their ancestral roots, these families travel 5000 miles to find love, jobs, and a better life. First, they’ll have to survive the inevitable culture shock – but if they can endure the first 60 days, their lives could be changed forever.

Power Book II: Ghost – (9/6) A sequel to the series Power. On his own for the first time, Tariq St. Patrick Tariq navigates his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.

Love & Marriage: Detroit – (9/7) A group of African American families deeply related to Detroit, who have decided to stay in the city and prove they can give the best lives possible for their families.

AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special – (9/12) Hear from Oprah and top experts in the field like Bill Gates, Sam Altman, and more to understand the advancements in AI.

How to Die Alone – (9/13) Starring Natasha Rothwell, How to Die Alone follows Mel, a JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

Evolution of the Black Quarterback – (9/24) Evolution of the Black Quarterback is a three-part docu series that follows retired NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick as he travels across America to explore the history and impact of Black quarterbacks on and off the field. The series pays homage to the rich history, celebrates the progress, and sets its sights on the future of the QB position.

Everybody Still Hates Chris – (9/25) Everybody Still Hates Chris is an animated series based on the UPN/CW sitcom Everybody Hates Chris.

Big Freedia Means Business – (10/2) Big Freedia is back for Season 2 and she means BUSINESS! She’s continuing to shake up the business world with ventures in a hotel, a record label, eyewear, purses, a cannabis line, and so much more.

Scrabble – (10/3) The CW’s upcoming original game show SCRABBLE, hosted by Raven-Symoné, is a fast-paced take on the global board-game phenomenon. In each episode, wordsmiths battle it out by playing a series of addictive, word-based games to win points and add words to a giant SCRABBLE board in the center of the set.

Abbott Elementary – (10/9) This fall, class will be back in session at Philadelphia’s fictional Abbott Elementary, as the popular sitcom returns for its fourth season.

Poppa’s House – (10/21) Legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Damon Wayans) has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

Simone Biles Rising Pt. 2 – (10/25) The second installment of director Katie Walsh’s series follows Biles as she makes the US Olympic Team at the 2024 Trials, onward to her arrival in Paris, and continuing along her incredible blazing trail to become the most decorated gymnast in history.

Sprint [Season 2] – (11/13) Season 2 will follow Noah Lyles, Gabby Thomas and other elite athletes from the Olympic trials through the Paris 2024 Olympics as they strive for gold.