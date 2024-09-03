HomeEntertainment

ESSENCE Entertainment Preview: 15 TV Shows To Watch This Fall

From the return of ‘Abbott Elementary’ to the Peacock series ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,’ there are plenty of shows featuring people of color to check out in the coming months.
By Okla Jones ·

As the leaves turn and the days grow shorter, there’s no better time to cozy up with some of the best Black TV shows this fall season. Whether you’re looking for gripping dramas, heartwarming comedies, or insightful documentaries, this season’s lineup offers something for everyone.

From highly anticipated new series like Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist—featuring Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, and Samuel L. Jackson—and Natasha Rothwell’s How to Die Alone, to returning favorites like Power Book II: Ghost and Abbott Elementary, these shows bring powerful storytelling, star-studded casts, and fresh perspectives.

Here’s your ultimate guide to the must-watch Black TV shows that will keep you entertained this fall.

