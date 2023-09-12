Home

ESSENCE Entertainment Preview: 15 Books By Black Authors We Can’t Wait For You To Read This Fall

There are plenty of biographies, essays, and novels to look forward to during the new season.
ESSENCE Entertainment Preview: 15 Books By Black Authors We Can’t Wait For You To Read This Fall
By Okla Jones ·

For many, fall symbolizes a time of transition, and one of the best ways to prepare for change is to immerse yourself in some entertaining and thought-provoking books.

There are plenty of biographies, essays, and novels to look forward to these next few months. From Chuck D’s perspective on gun violence and its intersection with hip-hop culture, to Malaika Jabali’s It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism: Why It’s Time to Break Up and How to Move On, fall will surely be a high point for avid readers worldwide.

Books such as Bayard Rustin: A Legacy of Protest and Politics, Sing a Black Girl’s Song: The Unpublished Work of Ntozake Shange, and Sly Stone’s memoir gives audiences a deeper look into the lives of some of the most important figures in Black culture, while The Unsettled and Let Us Descend are fictional stories, but due to their powerful plots, feel all too real.

However you decide to spend the next few months, there will always be something good to read along the way. Here are some of the works from Black authors that we can’t wait for you to read this fall.

TOPICS: 