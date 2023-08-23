Public Enemy And Ice-T Headline The National Celebration Of Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary

Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Image

Public Enemy and Ice-T are set to take the stage as headliners for The National Celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary. This historic concert extravaganza is scheduled to unfold over two days, Friday, October 6th, and Saturday, October 7th, 2023, at the West Potomac Park on the National Mall in Washington D.C. And the best part? General admission is free, thanks to a seamless registration system.

A one-of-a-kind celebration of the genre that has redefined music and culture, The National Celebration of Hip Hop will also feature a range of legendary artists and performances. Fans will be treated to a special DJ Hurricane and Beastie Boys tribute set, featuring several guest appearances. The lineup reads like a “who’s who” of East coast hip-hop history, with icons such as Kurtis Blow, Kid ‘n Play, Soulsonic Force, Roxanne Shante, CL Smooth, Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Peter Gunz, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, Mad Skillz, MC Sha-Rock, Busy Bee, Joe Ski Love, Positive K, Boogie Black, Mick Benzo, Gumbo, and Donald D set to rock the stage. And there’s a promise of even more surprise artists yet to be unveiled.

The synergy of Chasing Live and Mickey Bentson’s The Art of Rap has been the driving force behind this monumental event. Ice-T, a trailblazing figure of hip hop’s early aughts, is associated with The Art of Rap, an initiative that pays homage to the genre’s pioneers. “We are coming to the National Mall itself to bring you authentic Hip Hop for the 50th celebration!” exclaimed Ice-T.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 18: Ice-T performs at Little Caesars Arena on August 18, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

“Hip hop is beyond, not just a musical genre. It’s a cultural movement that has dominated art, fashion, politics, poetry, academia, film and every corner of the world for the past 50 years,” said Chuck D, another driving force behind Public Enemy. “This National Celebration brings it all together in one place for the people, by the people.”

Flavor Flav, the iconic voice and one fourth of Public Enemy, expressed his excitement, saying, “We are honored to continue to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop against the backdrop of America’s Capitol with a free event for everyone,” said Flavor Flav. “I can’t wait to get on stage and do our thing.”

However, the event isn’t just about the music. Beyond the performances, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with guest speakers, comedians, and public figures, as well as interactive events and exhibits, making it a day filled with celebration and engagement.

Excitement is not limited to the National Mall; an international live stream and broadcast will ensure that this historic event reaches hip hop enthusiasts all around the world. For enthusiasts eager to secure their spot, free general admission pre-registration will open on Wednesday, August 23rd, at 10 am ET. The early bird catches the hip hop beat, so fans are encouraged to sign up swiftly to increase their chances of snagging a spot. The ticket release will occur in stages, and the rule of the game is first come, first served.

For those looking to elevate their experience, VIP party and travel packages will be available for purchase, with pre-sales beginning on the same date. These exclusive offerings include access to VIP pre-parties and afterparties, promising an intimate brush with the stars.

Mark your calendars for October 6th and 7th as hip hop’s vibrant history comes alive in the heart of Washington D.C. Fans can sign up for the waiting list to get tickets and find more information on the website.