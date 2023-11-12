Veterans Day 2023: 15 Black Celebrities Who Served In The Military

With today being Veterans Day, it’s important that we honor the men and women that served in the military. Originating in 1919, this is a celebration of the Americans who sacrificed their lives to defend and fight for the country. Almost 30 years later, President Truman issued an order to desegregate the country’s military forces, which asked for the equal treatment of everyone, regardless of race, color, religion, or national origin.

Even though the military was integrated in 1948, African Americans have participated in every war fought by or within the United States. Of the many Black people that served, several have been in the arts and entertainment industry. Notable figures such as Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte, and Sheryl Underwood, among others were a part of the U.S. military at some point in their lives before rising to the heights of superstardom.

As we celebrate Veterans Day, let’s take a look at some of the Black celebrities that served in the armed forces.

Sidney Poitier (Army)

Sheryl Underwood (Air Force)

Harry Belafonte (Navy)

Morgan Freeman (Air Force)

Sherman Helmsley (Air Force) Processed with Moldiv

Marvin Gaye (Air Force)

Richard Pryor (Army)

Robin Quivers (Air Force)

Sunny Anderson (Air Force)

Jimi Hendrix (Army)

MC Hammer (Navy)

James Earl Jones (Army)

Jackie Robinson (Army)