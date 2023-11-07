13 Standout Beauty Looks From The CFDA Awards

Celebrities and fashion icons alike attended the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Museum of Natural History in New York last night. While all of our favorite celebs came together to celebrate their success– including Fashion Icon Award winner, Serena Williams– they also served face in must-see beauty looks. From playful braids to graphic nails, and more, it’s clear last night’s unspoken beauty theme was all about creativity.

Williams had an iconic makeup look to coincide with her iconic win. Gold glitter eyeshadow, plush eyelashes, and a matte nude lip did the trick. Meanwhile, Lori Harvey, Tokischa, and Winnie Harlow all had personalized versions of a neutral beauty look. Harvey opted for a smoky eyeliner, and Harlow dramatized her liner with a dark green-tone. As for Tokischa, her wing was razor sharp. To pull it all together? All three chose glossy lips finished with dark lip liner.

As for hair, Williams braided a Thom Browne ribbon into her honey-brown ponytail. And she wasn’t the only one in the mood for an updo. Teyana Taylor pulled her braids into three buns. Additionally, La La Anthony went for a slick back bun herself. Saweetie and Jordyn Woods, attended in a side bang updo. Then, there was Jeremey O. Harris who had his hair pulled back, too. He served up zig-zag braids with playful clips– in the shape of aliens, dinosaurs, and butterflies– at the ends.

Richie Shazam and Tokischa reminded us that black nails are in. Shazam had square-shaped, reflective ones, while Tokischa went for a natural length. Teyana Taylor and Mary J. Blige were spotted with textured cosmic blue tones. Blige added red and green accents. When it came to Harlow’s claws, no color was needed at all– as natural nails can make a statement, too.

Below, take a look at 13 must-see celebrity beauty looks you may have missed from last night’s CFDA Awards.

01 Lori Harvey NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Lori Harvey attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

02 Tokischa NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Tokischa attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

03 Winnie Harlow NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Winnie Harlow attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

04 Jordyn Woods NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Jordyn Woods attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

05 Mary J. Blige NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Mary J. Blige attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

06 La La Anthony NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: La La Anthony attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

07 Saweetie NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Saweetie attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

08 Richie Shazam NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Richie Shazam attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

09 Teyana Taylor NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Teyana Taylor attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

10 Lil Yachty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Lil Yachty attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

11 Jeremy O. Harris NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Jeremy O. Harris attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

12 Serena Williams NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Serena Williams attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)