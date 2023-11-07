Home

13 Standout Beauty Looks From The CFDA Awards

From playful braids to pin-thin eyeliner, take a look at the best celebrity beauty moments from last night’s award ceremony.
13 Standout Beauty Looks From The CFDA Awards
By India Espy-Jones ·

Celebrities and fashion icons alike attended the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Museum of Natural History in New York last night. While all of our favorite celebs came together to celebrate their success– including Fashion Icon Award winner, Serena Williams–  they also served face in must-see beauty looks. From playful braids to graphic nails, and more, it’s clear last night’s unspoken beauty theme was all about creativity. 

Williams had an iconic makeup look to coincide with her iconic win. Gold glitter eyeshadow, plush eyelashes, and a matte nude lip did the trick. Meanwhile, Lori Harvey, Tokischa, and Winnie Harlow all had personalized versions of a neutral beauty look. Harvey opted for a smoky eyeliner, and Harlow dramatized her liner with a dark green-tone. As for Tokischa, her wing was razor sharp. To pull it all together? All three chose glossy lips finished with dark lip liner.

As for hair, Williams braided a Thom Browne ribbon into her honey-brown ponytail. And she wasn’t the only one in the mood for an updo. Teyana Taylor pulled her braids into three buns. Additionally, La La Anthony went for a slick back bun herself. Saweetie and Jordyn Woods, attended in a side bang updo. Then, there was Jeremey O. Harris who had his hair pulled back, too. He served up zig-zag braids with playful clips– in the shape of aliens, dinosaurs, and butterflies– at the ends. 

Richie Shazam and Tokischa reminded us that black nails are in. Shazam had square-shaped, reflective ones, while Tokischa went for a natural length. Teyana Taylor and Mary J. Blige were spotted with textured cosmic blue tones. Blige added red and green accents. When it came to Harlow’s claws, no color was needed at all– as natural nails can make a statement, too. 

Below, take a look at 13 must-see celebrity beauty looks you may have missed from last night’s CFDA Awards.

TOPICS: 