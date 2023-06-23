11 Black Films That You Must See This Summer

There’s always been a nostalgic feeling when it comes to summer movies. Studios release those highly-anticipated blockbusters just in time of the new season, and even today, that trend hasn’t changed. This year, there are plenty of Black films to look out for – so, have your popcorn ready.

Summertime kicks off with the release of Netflix’s The Perfect Find, starring Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, and Gina Torres. The upcoming film tells the story of the beauty journalist who experiences an unexpected change in both her career and love life. The following month, the streamer will premiere They Cloned Tyrone, a science fiction comedy that features Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, and John Boyega.

The rest of the season brings films such as Haunted Mansion, Back on the Strip, The Equalizer 3, and so much more.

Take a look at our list of Black films that you must see this summer.

01 The Perfect Find – June 23 Netflix’s The Perfect Find is based on the 2016 Tia Williams novel. Set in New York, it follows beauty editor Jenna (Gabrielle Union) who falls in love with her charming, much younger new coworker (Keith Powers)—who also happens to be her boss’ son.

02 Biosphere – July 7 Starring Michael K. Sterling, Biosphere is the feature-length directorial debut of Mel Eslyn, who co-wrote Biosphere with indie darling Mark Duplass.

03 The League – July 14 The League celebrates the dynamic journey of Negro League baseball’s triumphs and challenges through the first half of the twentieth century.

04 They Cloned Tyrone – July 21 John Boyega stars in They Cloned Tyrone alongside The Marvels’ Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx.

05 Stephen Curry: Underrated – July 21 The remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry.

06 Haunted Mansion – July 28 Haunted Mansion is an upcoming American supernatural horror comedy film starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, and more.

07 Last Voyage of the Demeter – August 11 The Last Voyage of the Demeter plunges audiences onto a Russian schooner that’s been charted to transport 24 curious crates from Carpathia to London. It stars Corey Hawkins in the leading role.

08 Back on the Strip – August 18 Starring Spence Moore II, Tiffany Haddish, J.B. Smoove, Gary Owen, Faizon Love, Bill Bellamy, Wesley Snipes, Raigan Harris, and Kevin Hart, Back on the Strip tells the story of The Chocolate Chips, who were once the hottest show on the Las Vegas Strip.

09 Landscape With Invisible Hand – August 18 This coming-of-age drama centers on a young teen (Asante Blackk) who is growing up on an Earth that’s been conquered by an alien race. Cory Finley adapts M.T. Anderson’s novel, backed by an amazing cast. A still from Landscape With invisible Hand by Cory Finley, an official selection of the Premiers program at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

10 Lift – August 25 Lift is an upcoming American heist action comedy thriller film directed by F. Gary Gray and written by Daniel Kunka. The film stars Kevin Hart (who also served as producer), Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and more.