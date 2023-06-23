Home

11 Black Films That You Must See This Summer

From the third installment of ‘The Equalizer’ to Netflix’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ starring Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, and John Boyega, this summer is packed with can’t miss content.
By Okla Jones ·

There’s always been a nostalgic feeling when it comes to summer movies. Studios release those highly-anticipated blockbusters just in time of the new season, and even today, that trend hasn’t changed. This year, there are plenty of Black films to look out for – so, have your popcorn ready.

Summertime kicks off with the release of Netflix’s The Perfect Find, starring Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, and Gina Torres. The upcoming film tells the story of the beauty journalist who experiences an unexpected change in both her career and love life. The following month, the streamer will premiere They Cloned Tyrone, a science fiction comedy that features Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, and John Boyega.

The rest of the season brings films such as Haunted Mansion, Back on the Strip, The Equalizer 3, and so much more. 

Take a look at our list of Black films that you must see this summer.

