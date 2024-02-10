HomeLifestyle

10 Smoldering Hot Photos Of Trevante Rhodes In Honor Of His Birthday

For the Hollywood hunk’s birthday, we’ve put together several photos of him looking absolutely dreamy.
God spent a little more time on Trevante Rhodes when he made him, and today is his birthday! Although the seasoned actor is known and praised for his work in seminal films like Moonlight, Birdbox, and Mike, he’s considered one of the finest men alive, mainly because of his taut physique. In a 2018 Men’s Health article, Rhodes’ secret to his fitness success is waking up early starting at 4:30 am. “I wake up at 4:30, I meditate, then I go to the gym for a couple of hours, do abs, whatever muscle that is for the day, we jog, and we start our day at eight,” Rhodes tells Men’s Health of his highly regimented workout. His exercise routines have been working out for him, and we love seeing it. Check out several steamy photos of the actor below.

