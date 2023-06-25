10 Black Podcasts To Listen To This Summer

As the craft of podcasting continues to increase in influence with each passing year, there are many people getting in the game. From topics ranging from love, sex, wellness, sports, and the like, several people of color are making their marks in the digital space by providing some of the more entertaining and educational shows around.

This summer, podcast enthusiasts can check out shows such as the Guys Next Door, which features Mack Wilds, Mouse Jones and FlyRy, Eboné Almon’s Professional Homegirl Podcast, an inspiring and informative podcast that is focused on showcasing the powerful and diverse stories of women of color, the amazing Gettin’ Grown Podcast, and many more.

There are plenty of other podcasts from Black creatives to listen to on a daily basis; so here are some of the best Black podcasts to listen to this summer.

01 Gettin’ Grown Keia and Jade are two happy and hard working Black Women who are just trying to learn how to adult, for real. Listen in each week for Kitchen TableTalk, Petty Peeves and Lessons in Black Women Self Care, as they try to figure out life as 30-somethings.

02 The Professional Homegirl Hosted by Eboné Almon, the Professional Homegirl Podcast is an inspiring and informative podcast that is focused on showcasing the powerful and diverse stories of women of color who have overcome a wide range of obstacles in their lives.

03 Black Girl Nerds Black Girl Nerds is an online community devoted to promoting nerdiness among Black women & people of color.

04 Autism in Black The Autism in Black Podcast is hosted by Maria Davis-Pierre, LMHC and focuses on all things autism and the black parent experience. Our goal is to educate, support, and empower black parents to advocate not only for their children but themselves as well.

05 The Down Low Join Bernie Abambi and Ess in their bi-weekly discussions on music, politics, and general celebrity foolishness. The Down Low is hosted by two black, bisexual millennials in London, discussing both the fun and real topics of today, with a generous amount of shade for garnish.

06 Girl Stop Playin’ Podcast The Girl Stop Playin’ Podcast encourages you to stop playing with your potential and start WERKing for what you want in life and in love! Each week, Koereyelle brings you the information and conversation to help you make the money and get the honey because you can have it all!

07 Jade + X.D. Jade + X.D: The Blackest Show About Nothing is part of the LoudSpeakers Network and is published every week on iTunes, iHeartRadio Talk, and more. Tune in every week for their brand of humor and social commentary on anything and everything!

08 Guys Next Door Join the guys Mack Wilds, Mouse Jones, and FlyRy as they guide us through an in depth look on this generation’s thoughts on love, relationships, sex, and everything in between.

09 It’s Up There Podcast On the It’s Up There Podcast With Looney strives to be a business leader for the culture. When he speaks about the podcast business, record label business and contracts, he does it with a level of understanding that your average consumer would not have.