EFOC 2024: Tina Mabry And Felicia Pride Discuss Calling The Shots As Black Women Filmmakers At ESSENCE Film Festival

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: (L-R) Rivea Ruff, Felicia Pride and Tina Mabry speak during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

On day 3 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, director Tina Mabry and screenwriter Felicia Pride discussed their experiences producing some of the biggest Black films and series in Hollywood at ESSENCE Film Festival.

Oohs and ahhs echoed the room as ESSENCE Entertainment Editor Rivéa Ruff introduced both Mabry and Pride, listing their most notable work. Attendees were amazed and impressed by the contributions of these women, excited to have laid eyes on the visionaries who have had an integral hand in crafting some of their favorite movies and tv series, from Queen Sugar and Bel-Air to the upcoming The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat come to life.

The panel began with both women expressing their admiration of each other’s work while being excited to finally meet each other after hearing so much about one another. Mabry discussed the navigation toward her dreams through mentorship and networking, sharing that some of the connections she made in the classroom ended up bringing her all the way to ESSENCE Film Festival where she is excited to network even further.

Mabry stressed the importance and rarity of candidness in the industry amongst Black women creatives. “When working you don’t always get to discuss your experiences.” Events like EFOC allow networking to be accessible ultimately leading to a stronger support system.

Pride agreed, explaining how collaborating with other writers has led to her success.

“I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by some phenomenal Black women in the business who have held me down and lifted me up simultaneously.”

Ruff: Being a Black woman in a position of power has its own unique set of challenges across industries, and particularly in Hollywood. How do you assert yourself in rooms where you find yourself dismissed by some of the powers that be?

Pride: I got to Hollywood at 35 years old, and did not have a lot of patience. I walked into the room as a grown Black woman. You must show people how to treat you. If you don’t do it from the jump, it’s harder to set those boundaries.

Mabry: I came into the industry young and when you’re young you are afraid and don’t want to burn bridges. This vulnerability can allow your spirit to be burned down. People are going to try you. Set your boundaries from jump because people treat you how you allow them to.

Ruff: What is the state of the industry for each of you right now post-strike?

Pride: As a member of WGA (Writers Guild of America), I know everyone was impacted. You realize that the people you work for don’t care about you. Luckily I received an offer the day of the strike to film Bel-Air season 3. My production company, HONEY CHILE, continued producing amidst the controversy.

Mabry: The DGA (Directors Guild of America) did not join but we were impacted in the end from that 6-month strike. People who strictly wrote for television and not features took a hit. I would advise creatives to diversify their portfolio. To see writers be torn apart is painful. I lost one project but came back and am working on it again. You have to build your own table, similar to HONEY CHILE. They don’t care, they want to starve us out. Having a multi-million dollar production and not paying fair wages is a wealth disparity. We have to come together and not get stuck in the crab in a bucket, especially as Black women.

Ruff: What advice would you give to aspiring writers and producers?

Pride: I would tell them to start with their work and connect with the people you create for because it secures leverage. The sooner you identify who you can work with, the stronger your portfolio. Coming to these types of events (EFOC) and networking also helps. This is how you plant and nourish your seeds.

Mabry: As a writer, you have to write and produce with a future in mind. Always be a student of the work that you do. You should be learning and comprehending every process. Study the craft or even shadow someone.

Ruff: What do each of you have coming up next that the audience should look out for?

Pride: I will be adopting Tia Williams’ New York Times Best Seller, 7 Days in June for Amazon [Prime Video]. Bel-Air Season 3 will debut on August 15. HONEY CHILE, It’s Good Over Here Podcast and Chile, Please podcast is available.

Mabry: The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat will be available on August 23 via Hulu. I recommend tuning in because it’s the hug and embrace you didn’t know you needed. I am also writing a biopic about Allen Iverson through Higher Ground (Barack and Michelle Obama production company) via Netflix.