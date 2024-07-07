EFOC 2024: Meagan Good And Cory Hardrict Reveal How Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorce in the Black’ Challenges Expectations

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Meagan Good (L) and Cory Hardrict attend Day 2 of Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

Meagan Good and Cory Hardict stopped by the ESSENCE Film Festival during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture to promote their new film, Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black.

The audience was treated to first-look clips, giving context on the film’s main characters and their motivations. Cory Hardict plays Dallas, a man who struggles with containing his anger, nearly collapsing on the thin ice of marriage. Megan Good plays the character of Ava, a young woman constantly recovering from marital abandonment at the hands of Dallas. To avoid spoilers, not too much detail was uncovered in the sneak peek.

When asked about preparing for the role of Dallas, Hardrict confirmed that he prepares scripts by practicing similar characters from other movies. Ike Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It became the actor’s muse for the role. Hardrict says he often tries to choose roles that relate to his upbringing in Chicago when fitting for his next character. That honed character relatability has been his key to success being featured in approximately 100 productions.

Bragging about her co-star’s ability to adapt well in his role, Good expressed just how impressed she was after Hardrict thanked her for helping him secure the role of Dallas. Hardrict stated that there was some apprehension from production in casting him in, but his stellar performance led him to secure the role.

The mid-afternoon ESSENCE Film Festival audience gave an audible reaction to the sneak-peek clip, particularly after Good’s character Ava delivered the closing line: “I gave up so much of myself to be with you, that you haven’t met the real me.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Janee Bolden, Meagan Good and Cory Hardrict speak onstage during Day 2 of Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

When asked about desired audience takeaways, Hardrict says his hope lies in viewers realizing that redemption is always an option – even if it doesn’t come in the form of a second chance. On the other hand, Good urged the audience to always trust God, especially in uncertain circumstances similar to the relationship between Ava and Dallas.

Divorce in the Black begins streaming on Prime Video July 11, 2024.