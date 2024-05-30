2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Performer: Ayra Starr

Photo by Marleen Moise/WireImage

The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is back in New Orleans to kick off the summer season in an atmosphere of Black joy, beautiful music, and food selections that are second-to-none. With this year marking its 30th anniversary, attendees can experience the festival’s rich history, all while creating new memories that will last a lifetime.

To celebrate three decades of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola®, the Evening Concert Series at Caesar’s Superdome will feature an array of amazing performers, including the Nigerian sensation Ayra Starr.

Born Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, Starr has become one of the hottest musicians in the world. After posting covers of songs by notable artists in 2019, she uploaded an original song called “Damage,” which ultimately led to her signing with Mavin Records the following year. In 2021, the singer hit mainstream with the hit track “Away,” building anticipation for her first solo release 19 & Dangerous. The project was met with critical acclaim, achieving two Top 40 hits in her homeland. The lead single “Bloody Samaritan” became the first solo song by a female artist to reach the number-one spot.

Photo by Joseph Okpako

2024 has been a huge year for Starr. It started on a high note as she was recognized by the Recording Academy, being nominated for Best African Music Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. She also was announced as one of the opening acts for Chris Brown’s arena tour, and became the first female Nigerian artist to reach a peak of 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify. With today’s news of her joining ESSENCE’s Evening Concert Series, Starr’s career trajectory is trending upwards.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is a celebration of Black music, and the Nigerian sensation embodies that perfectly with an amazing skill set and vibrant spirit. In the time since its inception in 1995, the festival has risen to become the must-attend event of the summer. With a legendary music lineup, an atmosphere of Black joy, and the backdrop of the Big Easy, the 2024 edition is one that you won’t want to miss.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.