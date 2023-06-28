What To Expect At ESSENCE Fest’s Afropunk Blktopia Experience

Get ready to immerse yourself in an extraordinary experience like no other as the AFROPUNK Blktopia activation takes center stage at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola. In its first year, the AFROPUNK Blktopia event will transport you into a realm where Black Futures come alive, where intentionality meets unapologetic creativity, and where freedom knows no bounds. As part of the event, there will be thought-provoking discussions, captivating panels, and engaging activations that will ignite your imagination and empower your spirit.

The stage kicks off with a series of enlightening Hot Takes Town Hall sessions led by Rasu Jilani, delving into the intersection of art, technology, and Afrofuturism. Explore speculative futures, witness the transformative power of AI-generated art and music, reimagine education through radical pedagogy, and engage in discussions on building sustainable communities through activism and solidarity. Audience participation is encouraged, so come prepared with your talking points.

In addition to the Hot Takes Town Hall, the Blktopia stage will host three dynamic panel segments. “Purposeful Profit: Navigating Activism in Entrepreneurship Successfully” features Chisom A’Marie, Jasmine Crowe, and Naj Austin, revealing the secrets to creating profitable activism-based enterprises without compromising impact. “Fashion as Rebellion: Sustainable Styles Driving Activism” brings together Devine Blacksher, Dominique Drakeford, Brandice Daniel, and Nicco Annan, as they uncover the hidden truths of fast fashion and demonstrate how your wardrobe choices can become powerful tools for activism. Finally, “Hip-Hop’s Next Chapter: Uniting Complexity and Diversity” features Donye Taylor, Drew Dixon, Blue Williams, and Shanita Hubbard as they discuss reshaping the future of the genre by amplifying diverse voices and dismantling harmful narratives.

But the Blktopia experience extends beyond the panels. Indulge in captivating activations that capture the spirit of New Orleans and the essence of Blktopia. Immerse yourself in “The Origin,” a mind-bending journey through mesmerizing AfroPunk archive videos. Customize your digital avatar and embrace your true Blktopian identity at “I Am… Blktopian.” Find serenity in the Meditation Space, explore the Fashion Pods showcasing styles from across the diaspora, and embrace pure joy at the Gaming Corner.

Join us at the AFROPUNK Blktopia stage during the ESSENCE Festival 2023 in New Orleans, where powerful voices, innovative ideas, and unforgettable experiences come alive. Let’s shape the future of Black culture, creativity, and empowerment together.

For more information and to stay updated on the ESSENCE Festival 2023, visit this link.