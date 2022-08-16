Courtesy of Getty Images

Since Beyoncé released her latest album, Renaissance, the girls have reevaluated their taste in handbags and rebuilt their shopping wish lists. For decades, the Hermès Birkin has been one of the most sought-after handbags, even though it comes with a hefty price tag and a not-so-easy purchasing process. However, Beyoncé may have finally quieted the craze for the buzzy bag. “This Telfar bag imported, Birkins, them shits in storage,” she rapped on “Summer Renaissance.”

Considering Beyoncé’s history of collecting designer shoes and handbags and her likeliness to stay ahead of the style curve, we’re going to take her word that the Birkin is not as iconic as it once was. However, we’re not here to crush dreams or leave you high and dry, we’ve gathered the handbags that have stood the test of time to ensure your next fashion investment will never go out of style.

What makes a handbag timeless? We would say some of the key indicators are simple silhouettes, extraordinary textiles, quality hardware, seamless designs, great functionality, and versatility. Although it takes time for a bag to prove that it will stand the test of time, there are new age styles that have stormed the ‘it bag’ scene in recent years, like the Telfar Shopping Bag, that we have much confidence in sticking around.

Ahead, discover and shop the classic handbags that are bound to stay in style.