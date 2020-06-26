See Every Artist Performing At The Essence Festival Of Culture

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is unstoppable! We’re stepping right on over ‘Rona to bring some of the biggest names in the culture to your living rooms.

Part one of our legendary concert series will be taking place on Saturday, June 27, with Hosted by Loni Love and featuring music by D-Nice we are bringing a star-studded lineup of classic favorites and soulful newcomers to your screens. We have reached across genres and continents to provide you with the best virtual experience available two weekends in a row.

See who will be performing the first weekend below.