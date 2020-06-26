See Every Artist Performing At The Essence Festival Of Culture

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is unstoppable! We’re stepping right on over ‘Rona to bring some of the biggest names in the culture to your living rooms.
Part one of our legendary concert series will be taking place on Saturday, June 27, with Hosted by Loni Love and featuring music by D-Nice we are bringing a star-studded lineup of classic favorites and soulful newcomers to your screens. We have reached across genres and continents to provide you with the best virtual experience available two weekends in a row.
See who will be performing the first weekend below.
01
Amanda Black
The South African singer-songwriter will be gracing us with her unique blend of Afrosoul.
02
Andra Day
We're ready to rise up with this songstress.
03
Bell Biv Devoe
The multi-platinum selling group will be putting it down.
04
Big Freedia
It's not ESSENCE Festival of Culture without a NOLA baddie on the bill.
05
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars will be serving up 24k vocals.
06
Burna Boy
The African Giant will be standing "Twice As Tall" with us.
07
Common
The Grammy and Academy Award winner will be letting love have the last word with us.
08
Diamond Platinumz
The BET Awards international act nominee will be shining with us.
09
D-Nice
Get your outfits ready for an ESSENCE Fest edition of Club Quarantine.
10
Doug E. Fresh
The hip hop pioneer will be taking us back.
11
Elephant Man
Prepare to be the queen of your own dancehall.
12
India.Arie
One of the pioneers of neosoul will be helping us discover "Steady Love."
13
Irma Thomas
14
John Legend
Fresh off of an amazing Verzuz performance and new album, Bigger Love, John Legend will be revisiting all of our favorites.
15
Ledisi
The jazzy songbird will be showing up as The Wild Card.
16
Loni Love
The Emmy-winning host and comedian will be keeping it real with us.
17
Michelle Obama
Our forever First Lady will be front and center.
18
Nas
Pour a glass of bubbly and throw on that "Mrs. Jones" hoodie.
19
Patti LaBelle
The ageless singer is evidence everything gets better with time.
20
PJ Morton
The Grammy-winning crooner will be helping us slow it down.
21
Raphael Saadiq
You won't need to do a 100 yard dash to catch this legend's set.
22
Rapsody
Watch the lyrical miracle remind us why it's still ladies first.
23
Sauti Sol
Groove to the perky Afropop music from this Kenyan ensemble.
24
Swizz Beatz
The Verzuz cofounder and super-producer will be performing.
25
Tank and the Bangas
This genre-defying NOLA based band offers something for everyone.
26
Wyclef Jean
While your timeline is busy arguing about Beethoven, remind yourself there's no shortage of Black composers such as Wyclef Jean.