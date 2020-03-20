The Ashley Stewart x Loni Love Spring 2020 Collection Is Here

Photo: Courtesy of Ashley Stewart

Talk show co-host of The Real Loni Love and the lifestyle brand Ashley Stewart are back this season with a spring collection. This is following a successful holiday release in which Love and Ashley Stewart collaborated for the first time to curate 10 styles. “I feel this sense of community from the brand and that was more important to me than anything,” says Love.

As a style authority and advocate for the Ashley Stewart brand, Loni Love’s SS20 collection delivers chic pieces for a woman who’s looking for just the right looks for spring. Priced between $40 – $100 with sizes ranging from 10 – 3XL, the collection includes tops, bottoms, dresses, skirts, and sweaters. These styles are available today online exclusively at www.ashleystewart.com. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, Ashley Stewart has closed its stores and looking to reopen 3/29 in which their spring collection with Loni Love will also be available to shop at all locations.

ESSENCE got to chat with Love exclusively about her new partnership with Ashley Stewart and what this means to her to provide a size inclusive collection.

ESSENCE: This is your second collection with Ashley Stewart. How was the process this time around?

Loni Love: It was a good process.at. As far as the actual collection, it’s fun and it’s colorful. Hopefully, we can brighten peoples’ perspective with everything that’s going on. So we’re excited about that.

What can we expect from the spring 2020 collection?

The thing thinking about Ashley Stewart, they’ve always done good pieces for plus size women. What I was looking for was a variety and that’s what I was allowed to actually partner with them and pick. So you have dresses that you can take and go out say, to church or to brunches for the spring. There’s something for everybody. So that’s what I really like about this time around. And that’s what makes it different from the holiday collection. The holiday collection was more winter colors, which are red or blue. This one is more pinks and beige, also with the floral accents.

How important is it to you to provide size inclusive of clothing?

Because me being a plus size woman and I’ve been able to actually understand what I like in fashion, that has caused a lot of my fans to want to know, “What do you wear?” I’m just fortunate that I was able to work with Ashley Stewart, because they understand about the fabrics and about the colors. And because of that, you can see that we try to develop clothing that look good at any size.

What is the feeling that you want buyers to wear when purchasing your pieces?

Well, for this collection I wanted women to feel pretty. I wanted them to feel feminine. And I wanted them to know that no matter what size they are, they are beautiful. And I believe this represents it. So that’s the reason why it was also important for me to be included in the campaign, as well as other plus size women in the campaign. Just to show the difference in the body types and the beauty of it.