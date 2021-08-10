Zhuri James wearing the Belle-inspired dress. Photo credit: Janie and Jack.

Zhuri Nova James, LeBron and Savannah James‘ 6-year-old daughter, is kicking off a new campaign and collection from Janie and Jack, a kid’s clothing brand. The collection, which features four dresses and more limited-edition pieces inspired by Disney Princesses, exemplifies the best qualities of beloved characters that make up what it takes to be a princess.

“Come join the [Ultimate Princess Celebration] and let me know which dress from their new collection, inspired by Disney Princesses Tiana, Belle, Cinderella and Ariel, inspires you and matches your style,” young Zhuri wrote on Instagram. She then revealed Tiana, the princess from 2009’s The Princess and the Frog, is her favorite.

With layered ruffles and tulle, these designs are sure to wake up the royal in your precious cub.

The campaign also includes a call-to-action.

Kids across the country are encouraged to take to social media platforms to share them in the midst of showing kindness or courage. Through the activation, Janie and Jack will also uplift the stories of five children who inspire generations with their selflessness. Among them are Lola Marie (an 8-year-old with spina bifida who created her own nail polish brand to raise funds to take other children in wheelchairs to Disney World) and and Nayeli Blankenbaker (a 6-year-old who opted to collect donations for the unhoused instead of receiving birthday gifts).

Shop the adorable collection here.