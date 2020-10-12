While Lebron James may be celebrating a championship ring, his daughter Zhuri James was also booked and busy this weekend. The littlest member of the James family hosted the Janie and Jack x Harlem’s Fashion Row event this Saturday celebrating the duo’s capsule collection.

Harlem’s Fashion Row, spearheaded by Brandice Daniel has become a resource for Black fashion inquiries and partnered with brands like Nike, CFDA, and Banana Republic providing opportunities and resources for creatives of color.

For its latest project HFR tapped three Black designers to curate pieces for the luxe children’s wear line. Originally appearing during NYFW in adult-wear, designers Kristian Lorén, Kimberly Goldson, and Richfresh were tasked with transitioning their pieces into children’s clothing.

Each designer was able to express their unique styles while maintaining Janie and Jack’s classic aesthetic. Pieces include deep floral prints on power suits, to three-piece jogger sets and tiered ruffle pants, paired with fashion-forward belt-bags, accessories, and shoes.

“Harlem’s Fashion Row’s mission to discover and showcase rising multicultural designers aligned seamlessly with Janie and Jack’s ongoing belief of inviting every family into their brand and commitment to teaching kids about love, kindness, unity and anti-racism,” a statement read. As part of its partnership Janie And Jack also donated $25,000 to Harlem’s Fashion Row’s nonprofit, ICON360.

Priced from $19-$139, the collection is now available for purchase on www.janieandjack.com and in select Janie and Jack stores nationwide.