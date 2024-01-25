I’m Obsessed With Zendaya’s Cold-Shoulder Gown She Wore To Fendi

Getty Images

Zendaya showed up for Fendi’s Paris Haute Couture show in a striking look by Law Roach her longtime stylist. She made a statement in a lengthy burgundy gown that was sleeveless. The cold shoulder detail that was a part of her dress was insanely chic. It is one of our favorite looks we’ve spotted all week. Her dress was paired with Christian Louboutin pumps and stunning Bulgari jewels.

What set off the actresses’ gown? Her blunt bangs paired with a head-turning maroon lip color. The maroon tone of Zendaya’s gown points to how this color is currently trending. While cherry red is also having a moment, this deeper hue is finding its way into the winter fashion lexicon too. What’s perfect about the rise of maroon is that it pairs well with fur coats and also relaxed blazers–so if you’re aiming to take it for a spin it’s not easy to copy.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Earlier this week, Zendaya attended the Schiaparelli presentation in a resplendent outfit comprised of a top with braids emblazoned on it. There was also a magnificent train element that made this look a true fashion moment. This outfit was also styled by Law Roach.

On a separate note, the actress has been a mainstay at presentations like Fendi and others in recent years. She typically arrives in impressive looks that showcase her Roach’s affinity for pouring his creative inclinations into his clients. Though he announced in 2023 that he’d be retiring, it’s been notable that he’s still been working with Zendaya.