Yvonne Orji Is The Unsung Style Star Of Milan Fashion Week

Ali Rasoul

Milan Fashion Week which recently wrapped set the city alive with shows presenting their Fall/Winter 2024 collections from both emerging designers and brands that are household names. Celebrities including A$AP Rocky, Solange Knowles, Winston Duke, and Jaden Smith graced the audiences of shows by Bottega Veneta, Diesel, Ferragamo, and Marni. But Yvonne Orji, a Nigerian-American actress who is largely associated with her role as Molly on Insecure stood out to us. In recent months, Orji has been blooming as an unsung fashion star. Earlier this month, at the Fifteen Percent Pledge she wore a striking and glitzy blue suit by ÖFUURË. In December, while celebrating her birthday she was spotted in a head-turning beaded pink gown.

For her first time at MFW, she experimented with vibrant colors, experimental patterns, and refreshing silhouettes. Each look was distinct and a bit different from what she often wears to red carpet events. Equipped with London-based stylist Georgia Medley, photographer Darrel Hunter, and videographer Ali Rasoul, Orji set out to leave a mark on Milan.

The actress and comedienne kicked off her Euro fashion extravaganza with the Etro show. Styled by Medley, this look demonstrates Orji’s lack of fear when it comes to wearing bold hues and patterns. Her tan, wide-leg pants serve as a solid foundation for the rest of the look which includes a long-sleeved, open-back mesh top with multicolor appliqués. On top of these pieces, she wore a green and ivory boxy jacket with a jacquard print. Orji’s hair was styled into a wavy bob with bangs by Los Angeles-based hairstylist and educator Mitchell Cantrell, and London-based makeup artist Dalia Bonè created an effortless, soft-glam look.

Yvonne’s most show-stopping moment of the week was a Grace Jones-inspired outfit that she wore to the Tokyo James presentation. You can’t help but be in awe of how Orji pulls off this brown textured and cozy suit designed by Iniye Tokyo James, the British-Nigerian designer behind the eponymous brand. The look was completed with gold, open-toed Dries Van Noten sandals, triangular sunglasses by Saint Laurent, and earrings from Zara. Cantrell styled Orji’s hair into an asymmetrical afro—we’re positive Grace Jones would approve of it. London-based makeup artist and hairstylist Madeleine Feeney also executed a natural-glam beat.

Of course, Orji gave us some effortless off-duty looks in between all the action. She did a sultry photoshoot from her room, wearing an oversized, grey button-down top from The Frankie Shop, a pair of pantyhose, and jeweled, open-toed Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. For another casual yet chic look, Orji walks the streets of Milan, sporting an all-black streetwear fit, featuring pieces from Gucci, Givenchy, Ilaria Lepore, The Frankie Shop, and Nike.

Orji finished her first Milan Fashion Week at the Feben show. Feben, an Ethiopian designer based in London, debuted her namesake brand over the weekend. The presentation was made possible by Dolce & Gabbana who have been incubating brands with an initiative that uplifts emerging designers through visibility and scaling their businesses. Orji wore a clean, sophisticated look comprised of a black Simkhai halter top, grey, wide-leg pants with beaded embellishments from Khaite, a black coat from The Frankie Shop, Saint Laurent heels, and black sunglasses.

Yvonne took a few risks that paid off during Milan Fashion Week. We applaud her and Medley for the excellent looks that were downright compelling. We’re taking a front-row seat as a part of this exciting era for the actress. The items she wore as a whole weren’t on brand for her, and that urges us to believe she’s just getting started experimenting. We’re assuming she is merely gearing up for a future that is filled with impeccable tailoring in addition to sensual and exploratory looks. That’s our biggest takeaway from Orji’s recent transformative fashion moments.