It’s spring (almost summer), so that means it’s time for a little vacay. A getaway is very needed these days, even if it’s just for a weekend, Black women deserve a break. Personally, I am exhausted from being resilient, and the word “strong” has been used to describe us Black women for far too long. Now, it’s time to give back and pour into ourselves the way we do so for others with a much-needed pause from life. That could be a trip overseas, Amalfi, Mexico City, Dubai, or even a beach house in the town over. Take whatever you need and whatever means you have for a break!

I came up with the stylish essentials to make life a little easier when packing for a trip to get away from the difficulties of life. From Maxi dresses to footwear, these essentials will make you look and feel like you’re well-rested and help you have not only the time of your life on this trip but also have the best photos to post on Instagram or that Tiktok grwm.

Take a look below at what to pack for a spring getaway below.

Maxi Dresses

You can opt for a maxi dress that’s more on the chill side or go full glam. Either way, the comfort of just slipping on one piece and not having to think too hard about what to wear is a release everyone should experience on vacation. Pick something with bright colors to get your mood up, and if you want to go with a one-shoulder look like the one below, it’s an excellent way to dress up without trying hard.

Matching Linen Set

A linen set is the ultimate outfit for comfort and ease which is what vacation is all about. For your getaway, literally, any matching set you find will be perfect. In fact, if you end up wearing linen sets your entire trip, I will not judge you; they are that comfortable. It’s an effortless and still put-together way to feel like you don’t have to try.

Light Knits

A just-in-case sweater is always a good move for any looks you pack. You can pair a light knit that’s cream-colored or black just for the colder nights you might be out. Dinner outside or maybe a late-night beach walk to calm your mind could use a sweater as a companion.

Comfy Jeans

Now if you must wear jeans, at least let them be nice and comfy. There’s no need to try to squeeze into a pair of rough denim. Try getting a looser pair so you can let your food babies breathe!

Strappy Sandals

A strappy sandal with no heel is a must — emphasis on no heels. Of course, if you want to wear a pair of heels, then do what you want, but in the spirit of ease, the soft life, and not feeling an ounce of discomfort, no heels are what I suggest. Strappy sandals are perfect for slipping on and give the illusion of trying when it’s fun and strappy! Stay as comfortable as you can in a pair on your spring getaway.