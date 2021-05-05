Photo: Reebok

At the end of last year, Cardi B and Reebok announced a brand ambassador partnership that followed with a new collection of Cardi B x Reebok sneakers. The sold out sneakers were remakes of Reebok classics with updated colorways to celebrate the emerging partnership.

In April of this year, Cardi B announced that she’d teamed up with Reebok yet again to introduce her first-ever apparel collection – and it’s still on sale. From social media to her music, the Bronx native is proud of her roots and never afraid to incorporate the love she has for her heritage into personal projects. The “Up” performer and the athleisure brand worked hand-in-hand to cultivate the anticipated apparel collection, drawing inspiration from 90’s fashion trends and Cardi’s favorite summer memories in New York City.

“This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve-hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing, ” the rapper said in a statement.



Products available through the collaboration each modernize the classic Reebok mockup through signature features including contouring cutlines and waist-cinching details. The Cardi B x Reebok collection ranges in size from 2XS to 4X and is priced between $50-$110.



Keep scrolling to shop now before it’s too late!