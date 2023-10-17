Victoria’s Secret Launches First-Ever Adaptive Intimates Collection

Victoria’s Secret & PINK

Victoria’s Secret and PINK have released their adaptive collections for women with disabilities called “VS & PINK Adaptive.” This collection includes intimates that are the brand’s best-sellers that are available in adjustable and disabled-friendly features. From underwear and bras that are from the brand’s best sellers with easily adjustable clasps. This collection was developed after getting feedback from shoppers with disabilities. GAMUT Management, a consulting and talent management company for people with disabilities has given the collection its seal of approval too.

Both brands tested the lines ahead of its release for a year which also included focus groups and panels to ensure this collection had everything it needed to be accessible to women of all shapes and sizes per Fashionista. “From development to marketing, women with disabilities were at the forefront of bringing VS and PINK Adaptive to life, said Lydia Smith, chief diversity officer at Victoria’s Secret. “We’re pleased to continue to honor, welcome, and champion all women in such an authentic way through this new collection.”

“VS & PINK Adaptive” is currently available in Victoria’s Secret’s Body by Victoria and PINK’s Wear Everywear in an array of colors and prints featuring magnetic closures for ease, sensory-friendly fabric, and completely adjustable front straps. The VS Adaptive bra sizes go from B cups to G cups and 32 through 44 for bands while the panties go from XS to XXL. The PINK Adaptive bras go from A cups to DDD cups and 32 to 42 bands.t

“Having VS and PINK Adaptive available in both Victoria’s Secret and PINK’s most popular collections, featuring easy wearability and comfort in such beautiful styles and colorways is incredible,” noted Janie Schaffer, chief design officer at Victoria’s Secret in a statement. “We are so proud to share them both online and in select stores to meet the needs of women with disabilities.”

This is a major change from the usual Victoria’s Secret where women’s bodies only looked like one thing. This collection is a reflection of a change of the tide for the company and it’s notable and equally exciting to see all types of women be celebrated and catered to.

The collection is available now on victoriassecret.com. Prices range from $16.50 for panties and $36.95 for bras.