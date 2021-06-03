Shop Chloe X Halle’s Victoria’s Secret PINK Capsule Collection

Soul duo Chloe x Halle is making their mark on the fashion world. In 2020, they were tapped to star in a Fendi campaign and they also modeled the second installment of the Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration in a floral shoot. On June 2, it was announced that the group is now behind an exciting new capsule collection with Victoria’s Secret PINK.

They worked directly with PINK’s team, pulling their favorite looks from the brand’s portfolio.

Through the partnership, both the sisters and Victoria’s Secret PINK are continuing to support mental health awareness. They initially shared news of collaboration at the top of May, with Chloe x Halle singing at the virtual Make Your Move Fest in connection with PINK and The Jed Foundation, a mental health organization.

As a part of the joint effort, PINK will also be donating $250,000 to causes Chloe x Halle care deeply for. This includes a $75,000 donation to BEAM, the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective.

“Chloe x Halle have become such fashion icons, and we can’t wait for our customers to see how they brought their individual style and creativity to these collections,” said Amy Hauk, CEO of Victoria’s Secret PINK, in a press release. “We also love how they use their platform for good, to not only speak out against social and racial injustice, but also to champion mental health awareness – a cause that’s so important to PINK. We’re proud and honored to collaborate and share their unique style and influence with the world.”

Victoria’s Secret PINK was launched in 2002 and is geared towards young people. The brand produces pajamas, underwear, swimsuits, beauty items, loungewear, activewear, and accessories.

“I love how PINK styles feel and look – cute and comfy at the same time, effortless when I’m rushing between film sets and studio sessions. The vivid colors are always a positive mood changer that bring out that glow in me,” said Chloe Bailey in the press release. Her sister Halle said, “I live in these bottoms and tops, whether it’s lounging around, running to work, or doing my errands…Fashion is such a great way to get creative and express yourself…we can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on behind-the-scenes!”

keep scrolling to see how Chloe x Halle styled some of the pieces.

01 Laid Back Vibes Halle lounges in a tie-dye crew neck and sweats, her own personal headwrap and a white, lace halter bra from the collection. 02 Stay Ready Chloe previously teased this look on her personal social media in early May. She’s wearing a matching camo sweat-set with an open neck crew and a white halter bralette. 03 Sweet Serenity In this cozy pic, Halle rocks a soft yellow lace bralette with shorts. She wore this look to announce the duo’s partnership and celebration of Make Your Move Fest with Victoria’s Secret Pink and The Jed Foundation, a mental health org. 04 Chill Girl Summer Chloe is wearing a colorful crochet lace bra and electric blue sweats, both from the collection. This look is perfect for hanging out at home on a relaxed Saturday.