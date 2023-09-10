UPS Sponsored And Championed HBCU Alumni Designers 

Essence

Last night at Spring Studios in the center of New York City, three Black-owed brands showcased their talents with an array of garments with impeccable tailoring, strong narratives, and eye-catching details. This New York Fashion Week is off to a good start as UPS has sponsored the “Big Motion” HBCU alumni fashion show. This show championed emerging talent and even invested in them as each brand received $150,000 in grant money to be able to show this season for the first time.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Models walk the runway for The Brand Label during BIG MOTION an HBCU Runway Presented by UPS and NYFW: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion)

“UPS is committed to fueling diverse-owned small businesses with the funding and resources they need to be successful,” said Kevin Warren, EVP and Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer at UPS. “This program is designed to strengthen the pipeline of Black creatives coming out of HBCUs and give them a platform to grow their businesses.”

The brands showcased were Undra Celeste New York, founded by Undra Celeste, a Howard University alumni, The Brand Label, founded by designers Shaq and Nola, Virginia State University alumnus, and eponymous label Chelsea Grays, a North Carolina Central University alumni. Each brand had the opportunity to have the spotlight as their garments hit the runaway. The Brand Label opened the night with vibrant and textured suiting and voluminous dresses. The looks were perfect for a gala or red carpet with puff sleeves, drop waists, tailored trousers. The Brand Label focuses on making one-of-a-kind pieces.

Chelsea Grays followed with classic remixed garments and neutral tones throughout their respective show. The models walked in tank tops with extended fabrics in the front, textured tops, and silky trains. The luxury fashion brand’s designs are made to raise awareness of social issues.

Undra Celeste closed out the night with ethereal and practical pieces from dresses with sheen fringes to skirt suit sets with strong structured shoulders. The workwear inspired pieces were made to empower women to be their most authentic selves with confidence.