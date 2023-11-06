GloRilla And Central Cee Are The Faces Of The Latest Tommy Jeans Remastered Collection

Tommy Hilfiger

In honor of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommy Jeans Remastered collection has arrived featuring campaign stars GloRilla and Central Cee. The archive-centric range features quite a few modern twists–some of the pieces were made famous by rap artists of the ‘90s.

“An iconic anniversary calls for an iconic capsule,” Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement. He added: “With this collection, we celebrate moments in style that defined the ‘90s hip-hop look and rework them for today. I am so excited to work with Central Cee and GloRilla—two modern icons who are bringing the culture’s fearless creativity to the next generation.”

The 17-piece collection includes ’90s-style baggy jeans with new iterations of the classic branding motif. Additional pieces such as the rugby that GloRilla wears was first popularized by Snoop Dog during a 1994 Saturday Night Live performance. The “Big Logo” puffer worn by Aaliyah and Raekwon receives an update and arrives in black and gray rather than the heritage colors associated with the Tommy Hilfiger brand. A cropped leather biker jacket worn by icons TLC is also revived in the collection.

There’s also a varsity jacket which will come in a red, white, and black colorway, the Air Force-styled cropped nylon jacket, and the archive football jersey worn by Central Cee. The British rapper he recently wore it for his viral “On The Radar” freestyle performance will be available. The campaign was shot by Lea Winkler with both GloRilla and Central Cee paying homage to the “golden age” of hip hop.

Releasing a campaign centering rap’s largest names is noteworthy. Especially since some of the genre’s historical figures such as Tupac are revered as fashion trendsetters (he has famously worn Tommy Hilfiger). GloRilla is an artist who has been making significant strides in the female rap industry. She represents a new tide of women rappers who are charting their own territory, her breakout hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” catapulted her to her respected spot within the globally competitive genre. Central Cee’s inclusion in the campaign is rightful as he’s a face of U.K. hip hop. His success has been difficult to ignore, he’s been releasing work consistently since 2021.

The Tommy Jeans Remastered collection is currently available on tommy.com and at select Tommy Jeans stores.