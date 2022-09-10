Todd Patrick Makes Its NYFW Debut

Courtesy of Getty Images

This New York Fashion Week cycle, Todd Patrick was amongst the handful of designers that kicked off the first official day of this season. Co-founders Desyree Nicole and Gabriella Paulino traveled from Atlanta, Georgia, where the brand’s retail location lives, to take on new territory and present at NYFW for the first time.

For Todd Patrick’s NYFW debut, Nicole and Paulino hosted a presentation at the official Men’s Day location. Upon entering the white space, Todd Patrick immediately drew in the browsing crowd with vibrant colors and a very well dressed crew of models. In a relaxed fashion, they gathered around a living room set that transported spectators to a nostalgic state. As the presentation progressed, the models kicked it like a group of friends and one key look stepped to the front to highlight the Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

The new collection titled “Small Town, Big Dreams” drew inspiration from Nicole’s childhood and ultimately embodied the youthful feeling of having your whole life ahead of you. The textures and color palettes were inspired by Nicole’s memory of classic cars and the distinct aesthetic of a small town. Even the models appearing as a big group of friends was intentional and stemmed from Nicole’s personal childhood experiences. In a small town, you can imagine starting and ending your day with a close-knit group of friends that feel like family. “I still have best friends that I have been friends with since I was 12 years old,” says Nicole.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model displays Todd Patrick designs during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Location05 on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Although the collection included nostalgic nuances like camp collared shirts reminiscent of the 70’s, it also had a subtle freshness – making it the perfect blend of timelessness and innovation. As women designing menswear, the eyes are heightened on Nicole and Paulino, but the dynamic duo has certainly proved that they can dominate the space and that a woman’s touch is the ultimate advantage.