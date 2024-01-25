Timberland Releases A New Campaign Centering Black Cowboys

Timberland’s latest campaign is celebrating Black pioneers in a unique way. For the brand’s latest campaign, the Oklahoma Cowboys, a family-run, community-oriented organization are featured wearing new iterations of the classic Premium 6-inch boot and the Euro Hiker. This new campaign entitled “The Timberland Black Pioneer Collection” pays homage to the great outdoors and Black pioneers’ connection to it. It conveys the Black cowboy as he rides a horse in honor or gathers with his fellow cowboys in their community.

Timberland footwear designers Shari-Lee Whyte and Andrew Townes a creative duo were inspired by stories of Black pioneers of the past and present. Whyte and Townes thought of ways to showcase how multidimensional this community is. In both footwear styles, “hairy” green suede was selected as an accent, heavily inspired by the deep greens and textures of nature. This hue meshes perfectly with the deep brown premium Timberland leather. The collection also consists of an embroidered hoodie and T-shirt, joggers, a long-sleeved shirt, cargo shorts, and a leather backpack.

“We took the concept of fresh traditions with the charm of old school Americana and elements of contemporary African American dress to create an outdoor-inspired lifestyle collection,” Whyte shared in a statement. Townes expressed that they wanted to showcase the outdoors and how it’s inclusive for everyone. “This allowed us to bring awareness to Black Pioneers and outdoorsmen across the globe,” Townes added.

Timberland will donate $50,000 to the Oklahoma Cowboys Foundation through the campaign. The foundation’s main mission is to raise awareness and celebrate how much significance Black cowboys and cowgirls hold on Oklahoma’s equestrian heritage.

The Timberland Black Pioneer Collection is available to purchase at timberland.com and select stores and retailers.