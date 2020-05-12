The Chic Kaftan All Your Favorite Celebrities Are Wearing

Quarantine has us finding all types of ways to make our loungewear look as chic as possible and a stay at home look worth trying is a kaftan. Let’s be honest, our new normal is waking up everyday to work in our home so there is no need for your past day-to-day getup, unless you’re yearning for a slight pick me up to your week. In that case, dressing up and trying to stick to your schedule usually leads to a sense of normalcy around this chaos.

Worn by many communities across the world, a kaftan has stood as a light and colorful ensemble that can be sported amongst many occasions. And celebrities and reality stars like Gabrielle Union and Tanya Sam can be seen or Instagram sporting a Sai Sankoh kaftan.

Specializing in resort wear the brand has an array of selections from dresses to pant suits in bright colorful patterns and textures. With prices ranging from $95-$400, Saisan Koh provides an affordable price range for anyone looking to spice up their wardrobe. Scroll through a few of our favorite selects below.