The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

To round-up the last half of October, creatives fully stepped into their Fall style this week. Depending on your location, temperatures may have already reached chilly numbers calling for layers and mod autumn tones to bring the season in full circle.

While scrolling on the gram’ we couldn’t help but notice more and more seasonal style trends making its way on the feed. Knee-length boots, trench coats, and latex were some of the hot takes we double-tapped.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.