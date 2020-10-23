The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

To round-up the last half of October, creatives fully stepped into their Fall style this week. Depending on your location, temperatures may have already reached chilly numbers calling for layers and mod autumn tones to bring the season in full circle.
While scrolling on the gram’ we couldn’t help but notice more and more seasonal style trends making its way on the feed. Knee-length boots, trench coats, and latex were some of the hot takes we double-tapped.
Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.
01
@_rayyaansari
02
@ashleydiorr
03
@basicstouch
04
@cashmeregyal
05
@chrissiemilan
06
@clapfametkayy
07
@dshaunwillis
08
@fabulousbre
09
@gabrielleamani
10
@itorianna
11
@jaichill_
12
@kkebony
13
@madeinbluee
14
@mariciajosephs
15
@monisolaaaa
16
@moyeaisthename
17
@nubian.smith
18
@ropa.ricch
19
@torinashtun
20
@worrsst