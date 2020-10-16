The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Photo: @rox_brown
By Nandi Howard and Danielle Wright ·

October is making its way and the last quarter of 2020 has begun. What some may say has been one long year, and still to come, has also been filled with fun fashion moments along the way. Despite the pandemic, some of our most adored fashion pages on Instagram were providing content throughout these last few months in the pandemic.

As the season steps into full bloom, the fall fashionistas are stepping out in styles that finally get to pop out during this time of year. Leather essentials, bucket hats, and cargo pants were only a few of the styles we caught this week.Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.

01
@chanelmckinsie
02
@dtrill_
03
@fvrrenn
04
@holy.hippy
05
@koffi.w
06
@mackzaddyyyy
07
@mayajourdan
08
@mikalamcrae
09
@nissi.xo
10
@nuranye
11
@perlawoods757
12
@rebeccarih
13
@rox_brown
14
@slaylynnn
15
@soleneoj
16
@thatsso.lee
17
@theog_life
18
@vonnak
19
@za.lite
20
@vayydawn