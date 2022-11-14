The Best Dressed Black Creatives: Homecoming Edition

Homecoming season is one of the best events to take place during fall. For all of October and a portion of November, students and Alumni gather to celebrate their schools and feed our Instagram with pictures of fits they’ve strategically put together. For this week’s Best Dressed Black Creatives, we’re looking at our favorite looks from the season.

It’s safe to say trends were the culprit for the football frenzy weekend, and we have Pinterest to thank. The search for “HBCU Homecoming Outfits” increased by 54% from last year, focusing mainly on Preppy, Sporty, and even Space Core aesthetics. We also see cargo pants, tennis skirts, and metallic prints were the top garments that inspired the style takeover.

Looking at our chosen creatives, we see a direct correlation to Pinterest’s research, with knitted vests and baggy cargos popping up. Still, we also see HBCU merch turned into fringe-filled pants, oversized shirts, and redesigned tops. There’s a substantial sighting with color, showing that style is moving a bit past traditional autumnal hues with bright greens, pinks, and purples.

As we enter the last leg of the homecoming season, we can count on these creatives to offer style inspo for the quad or for the remainder of fall.