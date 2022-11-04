Home · Fashion

The Best Dressed Black Creatives on Instagram This Week

Our fashion favorites online from October 31 - November 4.
@hintofglamour
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors ·

When it comes to Best Dressed Black Creatives, you surely won’t get stagnant when it comes to style every week, and this week’s batch of style inspo has completely flipped the script on what is trending this fall. Is it because global warming is extending summer into fall? Or is fashion taking a step outside its traditional box? 

Bright, vivid, and eye-catching colors have played a significant role in accent pieces, from baby blue boots to striking pink suits. Unlike past weeks of the series, black is the most dominant color, with styles incorporating blazers, bags, leather pants, dresses, and even a dominatrix vibe. Denim is still on the trend board, with one creative creating a top, jeans, and cap trifecta, so it’s safe to say the textile hasn’t lost its peak. 

Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet, and these creatives brought the best style this week. Ahead, see our curated selection this week.

01
@wearmichelletravels
@wearmichelletravels
02
@anaplacide
@anaplacide
03
@lucius_firmin
@lucius_firmin
04
@lorenanavy_
@lorenanavy_
05
@shesthatbritt
@shesthatbritt
06
@deunivory
@deunivory
07
@blakelawren
Instagram/@blakelawren
08
@spicy.mayo
@spicy.mayo
09
@hintofglamour
@hintofglamour
10
@state.of_.dallas
@state.of_.dallas
TOPICS: 