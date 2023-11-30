Angela Bassett, Naomi Campbell, And Teyana Taylor Star In The 2024 Pirelli Calendar

Prince Gyasi

The Pirelli Calendar, an annual and highly anticipated fashion glossy, originated in 1964. This year is a special moment for the publication, for the first time, an African photographer Prince Gyasi was selected to produce his own edition of the historic calendar. Over the years, it has evolved into a coveted symbol of high art as it features contributions from acclaimed photographers like Annie Leibovitz and Mario Testino. Recently, it has shifted towards diverse themes and also challenging beauty standards. The Pirelli Calendar remains a cultural phenomenon, reflecting the intersection of art, fashion, and timeless allure. The special product is mailed out to key individuals that the company feels are noteworthy within the arts sector throughout the globe.

Prince Gyasi’s depiction of the lauded calendar makes him the latest of 39 artists who have created one. The Ghanaian creative entitled his installment “Timeless.” “We are not born timeless but we become it,” Gyasi shares. The calendar is filled with fantastical elements of vivid colors which have become Gyasi’s main identifier. Subjects like singer and creative director Teyana Taylor, supermodel Naomi Campbell, and director Jeymes Samuel appear in the 50th edition in the Pirelli Calendar’s 60-year history. Each of the subjects who were shot were given a character. For instance, Angela Bassett represented “Altruistic,” while Naomi Campbell appeared under the title “Time Stopper.” Gyasi on Naomi’s distinct moniker: “When you look at figures like Naomi, she’s not of my generation, but she’s still an icon in my generation. This can only happen if you’re committed to your work and beliefs.”

Prince Gyasi

Gyasi also explained that all of the people photographed have been able to recognize their abilities and establish themselves. “They have found their power, changing their destinies. This is what it means to be timeless,” he said. “The people who pose challenges, do not go along with what society thinks, are not influenced by age, fame or money, and develop their own talent in an authentic way.”

The rest of the cast includes writer Margot Lee Shetterly and poet Amanda Gorman as “The Blueprint,” actor Idris Elba as the “Man of Honor,” Marcel Desailly as “Focus,” Tiwa Savage embodies “Resilience,” Amoaka Boafo is noted as “The Chosen One,” Young Prince represents “Studious. Gyasi dedicated a month to himself with the title “Details.” Writer, director and producer Jeymes Samuel is “Visionary,” entrepreneur and former football star Marcel Desailly is “Focus.” Singer, artist and actress Teyana Taylor is “Future Forward.” The calendar also features His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of West Africa’s Asante Empire in traditional robes alongside his royal delegation (two dozen elders), these photographs were captured at the Manhyia Palace under the title “Royalty.”

Prince Gyasi

Prince Gyasi

The concept of “Timeless” for Gyasi was about restructuring the misconception that people normally have about the meaning of the timeless definition. The calendar celebrates Blackness in its excellence and in its playfulness. He says, “People think it’s about how long something has been here but to me, it’s more quality and how it can stand the test of time and the obstacles that come this way. So, I just assembled a bunch of people that I really believe represented that word to me.”

Gyasi is always eager to highlight his West African country which he calls “a special land.” He chose to shoot in London and Ghana–both of them were meticulously planned out. “It is the gateway to Africa where you can find everything: cacao, gold, bauxite, oil. I wanted to bring Pirelli there and reveal a new world through a calendar that will last forever, perhaps creating new opportunities for development,” Gyasi said.

Prince Gyasi

The shoot in Ghana was Taylor’s first time in the country. Taylor on her experience in Ghana:, “It was amazing. I didn’t want to leave. Luckily, I had an evening shoot, so I went to all the markets. And I [was able to get] a whole bunch of clothes and art.” She adds: “I think this year, all the things that were written for me are coming into fruition. All of the acknowledgements, just all of the blessings will always be a big deal to me.”

This project is a story through Gyasi’s lens of what makes people, particularly these “superheros,” timeless from their perseverance to their integrity. The honor of being such a young artist doing a huge project like this is meant to encourage the young and old to create and stay inspired by the world. Jeymes Samuel tells ESSENCE.com that working with Gyasi on his colorful and contrasting set was healing to his inner child saying, “The world is colorful, the world is surreal, the world is magnificent. So it validated and vindicates my inner child.”