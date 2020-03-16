As this winter comes to an end, it’s almost time to say goodbye to extreme layering. With spring officially starting this Thursday, March 19, temperatures that allow a versatile wardrobe and many more transitional pieces are near. But before we officially say bye to winter, we can’t let it go without giving nods to Teyana Taylor’s fantastic winter style.

Taylor is no stranger to effortlessly showcasing her love for fashion. Whether she is stepping out on a red carpet or spotted for a celebrity siting, she is one to show up in a look every-time. The singer even had her modeling moments at NYFW walking down the runway for brands like GCDS, Moschino, and The Blonds.

Her love for the ’90s is evident in her music career however, it is equally apparent in her fashion. It’s nothing for the “Fade” performer to rock a low-cut with dark lips or overtly baggy threads but her painless transition into curve-hugging cutouts and high-fashion looks are next level.

This winter Taylor has sported clothes from brands like Pretty Little Thing to Mugler. She has a love for luxury staples however, you might catch her promoting an affordable piece every once in a while on her Instagram. From Paris Fashion Week to Disneyland, check out how Teyana Taylor showcased her style across the globe this winter below.