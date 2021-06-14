Courtesy of Telfar

The long-awaited UGG x TELFAR collaboration is finally here! Initially announced back in September 2020, fans of both brands have been patiently waiting for the drop to grace their phone screens. Today, the collection is available for purchase on TELFAR’s website for an exclusive one-week sales period, then UGG’s website and select UGG retailers beginning June 21st. Courtesy of Telfar

Based on UGG’s FEEL YOU campaign, the release celebrates the first drop of the highly anticipated, all-gender collaboration. Casually cementing the need for high fashion and comfort, the two brands combine two of the coziest pieces of clothing you could own – sweats and the brand’s heritage Classic UGG.

Courtesy of Telfar

The spring/summer 2021 collection consists of footwear, apparel and underwear. Diving into the footwear: The printed heather sweats inspired by TELFAR’s own collection are reimagined into Classic Boots and cut in two heights: the ankle-length UGG x TELFAR Fleece Mini and the slouchy, calf-high UGG x TELFAR Fleece Tall. With both boots featuring the brand’s signature UGGplush™ upcycled wool blend, these fleece silhouettes are ready for any type of occasion in any type of weather! The apparel also features the UGG x TELFAR Crystal Tee and the UGG x TELFAR Underwear. The UGG x TELFAR Crystal Tee is a crystal embedded t-shirt made from a soft cotton-modal blend while the underwear features an elasticized satin waistband. The design behind the briefs as bottoms and the sweats as boots meant one thing – a fashion proposition part avant-garde, part mass-culture. And we must say, we love it all.

Courtesy of Telfar

It is nothing short of amazing to see this iconic collaboration come to fruition. With UGG being founded in 1978 and Telfar being founded in 2004, it goes to show that if the creativity and demand is there, almost anything can happen! Still to come later this fall will be additional collection drops available starting in September 2021. Make sure you grab your pieces the morning of June 14th! As we all know, anything TELFAR will sell out.