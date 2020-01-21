Just last week New York-based fashion label Telfar hosted its first-ever show in Milan. Skipping this up-and-coming NYFW, the brand debuted its Fall 2020 menswear collection in Europe which featured Telfar’s signature leather cutouts, bell bottoms, and of course, the shopping bag.

The brand has created a style staple in the fashion community with this unisex bit. Keeping its consistent sizes-small, medium, large – and multiple colorways that include white, blood orange, yellow and more, Telfar has curated a product that is universal amongst every community.

The newest colorway to emerge from the Telfar wonderland is an exclusive shopping bag drop with e-commerce retailer Ssense. Introducing a new colorway, Telfar x Ssense released a bright orange shopping bag that came just in time for Spring. Keeping it’s a consistent and unique design the exclusive drop holds the “T” logo in the front of the bag, along with its carrying and shoulder handles.

The Telfar x Ssense capsule is priced between $140-$230 and can be purchased at ssense.com.

Consider this added to my wish-list.

Telfar x Ssense Shopping Bag available at Ssense $230 Shop Now

