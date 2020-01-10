Telfar Debuts Fall 2020 Menswear Collection In Italy
By Nandi Howard ·

Currently Pitti Uomo, one of the largest tradeshows for menswear fashion is happening in Florence, Italy. And with that, comes a similar crowd of fashion week feens ready to parade the streets going from event to event.

Just yesterday, Teflar, a beloved New-York based fashion house presented its Menswear 2020 Fall collection in Italy and according to Vogue, it was an intimidate dinner of 30 that included Solange Knowles and Terence Nance. This presentation comes after Telfar presented at New York Fashion Week as well as Paris Fashion Week in September and before Men’s Fashion Week in Paris kicks off next week.

FLORENCE, ITALY – JANUARY 09: An artist performs on the runway at the Telfar fashion show during Pitti Immagine Uomo 97 at Fortezza Da Basso on January 09, 2020 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Telfar has continued to break down gender norms within its company by providing unisex clothing, accessories, and its iconic shopping bag. Continuing its array of forward design, the label sent models down the runway in leather cutouts, knitwear, and bell-bottoms – only a few of the stand out pieces from the collection. “I didn’t want Florence to necessarily be an influence, but it was because we’re just here and seeing all this stuff and living here,” Telfar Clemons told Vogue. Directly after his Paris show, the designer and his team skipped to Italy to prepare for yesterday’s presentation.

Check out the Telfar Fall Menswear 2020 collection below.

