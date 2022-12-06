Telfar Shopping Bags Get A New Look With Patent Leather

Telfar, culturally known as the Bushwick Birkin, is looking a little different these days, and we are not mad at it. This is the first time the “Shopping Bag” has gotten a new look sans a collaboration, the most recent collab being with the Canadian brand Mooseknuckles. The designer has been dropping the most amazing pieces since 2005, and since the bag security program getting your hands on one has never been easier as they sell out within minutes. Now the Shopping Bag looks even more sleek and chic in patent leather, coming in red and black iterations of the original matte Shopping Bag.

Now you can get this bag today, December 6, on the Telfar website. Getting a bag like that for Christmas would be in someone’s top 10 for sure. The new glossy version comes in all the original sizes; small for $191, medium for $362, and large for $362. Just like the original, the new patent leather version is vegan and comes with all the same features — double long straps, double short straps, and a magnetic clasp. After seeing the bag make a cameo in a City Girls music video, rumors were circulating fashion TikTok, and now we have confirmation.

Telfar and its highly coveted accessories and drops have garnered a cult-like following. People selling out bags within seconds every drop is not to be ignored. The Brooklyn-based designer has built this all on their back, and every drop, like the circle bag, continues to be a cultural moment.