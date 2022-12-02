Another week means lots of new fashion news: specifically collaborations and drops being announced, and we couldn’t be happier. As the year is winding down to its last quarter, looking back, fashion this year has had quite the ups and downs. One thing remains true, though, collaborations are always celebrated and highly anticipated. Each of these collaborations ranges between heritage brands, new brands, and luxury to streetwear. In this week’s anticipation, we’ve amassed the releases that you need to know about below.

Dior X Tremaine Emory

Already tapped by Supreme, designer Tremaine Emory has an eye like no one else. As luxury and streetwear continue to merge, it makes sense to have him come in to elevate the brand’s storytelling. We cannot wait (emphasis on cannot) to see what comes of this newfound relationship.

Jimmy Choo X Timbaland

Bed on Water designer Shanel Campbell was tapped to design the collaboration we never imagined would come about. The importance of this cultural moment is that, one, a Black woman was chosen because of her immense talents, and two, these two household names are from very different backgrounds; to have them intertwine is incredible.

Moose Knuckles X Telfar

The collaboration that we stay waiting for is the Moose Knuckles and Teflar ting! This is the second collaboration that they’ve done together, and it truly only gets better. This time there are 24 pieces(!!!) ranging from jackets, pants, and accessories.

Skims X Snoop Dogg

You know how Snopp Dogg is kind of everywhere? Well, here he is again and this time accompanied by his whole family in the Skims Holiday Collection. This is the first time all three generations of his family are being pictured together.

New Balance X Bode

Bodega and New Balance both attract similar types of shoppers; this is actually a match made in heaven. The face of the campaign being, Amine, is just icing on the cake, really. The Bodega X New Balance 9060 “Age of Discovery” will be available exclusively on the Bodega website.