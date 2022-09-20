Target Launches Its New Fall 2022 Designer Collection

Courtesy of Brand

The first official day of fall is approaching and the weather will soon call for layering essentials and warm tones. As you reunite with your favorite fall fashion items and re-organize your wardrobe to align with the season, new fall collections are launching, including Target’s second edition of its Fall Designer Collection and this season’s partners include Sergio Hudson, La Ligne, and Kika Vargas.

Target’s initiative to provide a platform for high fashion creates a space for luxury fashion at an accessible price. Most designers are adored from afar and Target’s Designer Collection allows them to turn supporters into consumers. The previous collections included designs from Victor Glemaud and Christopher John Rogers.

Like past seasons, the 2022 Fall Designer Collection will allow each designer to share their bold vision and create pieces that embody the spirit of their brand. La Ligne will offer stylish, everyday pieces that can be dressed up or down and Kika Vargas’s collection consists of statement pieces designed with eccentric silhouettes and patterns.

Sergio Hudson’s collection will include his signature monochromatic suits, well-tailored coats, and dresses that all embody the power of femininity. “My approach is modern yet rooted in timeless trends and working with Target has allowed me to really let my creativity shine,” Hudson stated in the release. “I started this collection with patterns like houndstooth—a print popular in the ’80s and ’90s—and finished it off with multiple monochromatic looks, providing women with endless chic style options this fall.”

In total, the Fall Designer collection will include more than 100 apparel and accessories items – in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X – that can be worn for the cooler seasons to come. The collection’s price range will retail between $7 and $70 with most items being sold under $40.

Starting October 9th, Target’s 2022 Fall Designer Collection will be available for purchase in select Target stores and on target.com.