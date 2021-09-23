Courtesy of Brand

Target’s designer collection has returned just in time for the Fall season with an exciting lineup of talented designers. After the uber-successful collection with Christopher John Rogers, we are excited for what’s to come in this next assortment. Hatian-American designer Victor Glemaud is amongst the roster of this round’s collaborators along with Rachel Comey, Sandy Liang, and Nilli Lotan.

The Fall Designer Collection will include over 180 pieces of apparel and accessories in total – divided between the four designers. Glemaud recently debuted his SS22 collection at NYFW and it was full of relaxed knitwear, cutouts, and a vibrant color palette. His Target assortment will be a great opportunity to purchase similar designs appropriate for the season at an even more accessible price as most items will retail under $50 and sizes will range from XXS to 4X – accessible and inclusive.

Glemaud’s assortment consists of 43 different items to purchase including a pair of cateye sunglasses. Fun prints and graphics are spread throughout the collection, along with funky flared pants and a unique Glemaud take on high-rise shorts. The collection will be officially available for purchase starting September 25th on Target.com and in select Target stores.

Below, we have curated a selection of our favorite pieces from Victor Glemaud’s collection.

