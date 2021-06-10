The Fashion To Figure X Tabria Majors June Collection Is Here

Fashion to Figure

Since Halloween of 2020 (all #BEYLLOWEEN stans raise your hand!), Tabria Majors has been grinding non-stop. From brand partnerships with boohoo and Savage X Fenty, to maintaining her 1.5 million followers on Instagram, she’s become a fixture all over the Gram, and all over fashion. Now, the plus-size model has released her very own swimwear collection, and it’s with none other than industry favorite, Fashion to Figure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors)

Now live on the website, the ever popular plus-sized fashion brand has created a swimwear line with the model and influencer to focus on body-positivity. In a market that often overlooks fashion-forward styles for plus-sized women, the recent launch provides hard-hitting designs for every size and curve.

The Sports Illustrated model made sure the collection showed a diverse range of swim silhouettes highlighting vibrant oranges, bright corals and turquoise two-pieces. From string bikinis to one-pieces to ruffled bikini tops – the array of styles proves Tabria and her team paid close attention to detail and prioritized variety when creating this collection. That even applies down to the technology. All styles feature a super-soft, four-way stretch fabric that provides SPF/UPF 30+ protection and resists chlorine with a quick dry, no-wrinkle or shrinkage technology. So, whether you’re hot, in need of UV protection or soaking wet, each swimsuit has you covered. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion to Figure (@fashiontofigure) Loading the player...

The Sports Illustrated model made sure the collection showed a diverse range of swim silhouettes highlighting vibrant oranges, bright corals and turquoise two-pieces. From string bikinis to one-pieces to ruffled bikini tops – the array of styles proves Tabria and her team paid close attention to detail and prioritized variety when creating this collection. That even applies down to the technology. All styles feature a super-soft, four-way stretch fabric that provides SPF/UPF 30+ protection and resists chlorine with a quick dry, no-wrinkle or shrinkage technology. So, whether you’re hot, in need of UV protection or soaking wet, each swimsuit has you covered. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion to Figure (@fashiontofigure)

The brand-new swimwear line is available in US plus sizes 0X-4X and ranges from $34.95 to $99.95. You can purchase here to get the swimsuit you need to stand out!